FINANCIAL RELEASE

December 4th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

ADP Ingénierie signed a Judicial Agreement of Public Interest, bringing to a close the preliminary investigation into the company

ADP Ingénierie, a company of Groupe ADP, has agreed with the French National Financial Prosecutor's Office (Parquet National Financier - PNF) to terminate the investigations it was subject to and relating to past events relating to certain contracts concluded by ADP Ingénierie in Libya in 2007 and 2008, and in the Emirate of Fujairah in 2011. Investigations into these contracts began, in each case, following a spontaneous disclosure made by ADP ingénierie in 2013.

This agreement, in the form of a Judicial Agreement of Public Interest (Convention judiciaire d'intérêt public - CJIP), was signed on November 29, 2023 and was validated by the President of the Paris Judicial Court on Monday December 4, 2023. Under this agreement, ADP Ingénierie has agreed to pay an immediate public interest fine of 14.6 million euros. This marks the end of the investigation and, in accordance with the law, does not imply any admission of guilt.

Since the date of the facts investigated, Groupe ADP has taken significant steps to reform itself by implementing a very rigorous Ethics and Compliance program fitting to the most stringent requirements. Under the terms of the CJIP, ADP ingénierie will not be required to take any additional compliance measures.

