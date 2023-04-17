FINANCIAL RELEASE

17 April 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document





The 2022 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document n° D.23-0284 was filed, in ESEF format, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 14 April 2023.

The document may be viewed and downloaded from the Group website (http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information, French text) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English-language version will be available shortly.

The following documents are especially included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document:

the 2022 financial report;

the corporate governance report;

the description of the share buyback program;

the statutory auditors' reports and the information regarding the auditors' fees.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment