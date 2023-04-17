|
Aéroports de Paris SA - Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
FINANCIAL RELEASE
17 April 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Filing of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
The 2022 Aéroports de Paris Universal Registration Document n° D.23-0284 was filed, in ESEF format, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 14 April 2023.
The document may be viewed and downloaded from the Group website (http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information, French text) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English-language version will be available shortly.
The following documents are especially included in the 2022 Universal Registration Document:
- the 2022 financial report;
- the corporate governance report;
- the description of the share buyback program;
- the statutory auditors' reports and the information regarding the auditors' fees.
Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
