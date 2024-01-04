04.01.2024 17:45:00

Aéroports de Paris SA - Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement as of 31 December 2023

FINANCIAL RELEASE

Tremblay-en-France, le 4 January 2024

Aéroports de Paris SA

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement as of 31 December 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aéroports de Paris to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of 31 December 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 title
  • 17,418,023€

As of 30 June 2023, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

  • 5 000 titles
  • 16,468,198€

During the second semester of 2023, has been negotiated a total of:

Buy 234,609 titles 27,203,869.53€ 4,955 transactions
Sell 239,609 titles 27,841,209.54€ 5,241transactions

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net result attributable to the group at €516million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
.
 groupe-adp.com

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Aeroports de Paris ADPAct. 115,40 -0,52% Aeroports de Paris ADPAct.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen