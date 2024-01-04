FINANCIAL RELEASE

Tremblay-en-France, le 4 January 2024

Aéroports de Paris SA

Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement as of 31 December 2023

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aéroports de Paris to Rothschild Martin Maurel, as of 31 December 2023, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

0 title

17,418,023€

As of 30 June 2023, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

5 000 titles

16,468,198€

During the second semester of 2023, has been negotiated a total of:

Buy 234,609 titles 27,203,869.53€ 4,955 transactions Sell 239,609 titles 27,841,209.54€ 5,241transactions

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading the quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net result attributable to the group at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

.

groupe-adp.com

Attachment