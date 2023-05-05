05.05.2023 17:45:00

Aéroports de Paris SA: Information regarding the voting rights and shares as of 30 April 2023

5 May 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 30 April 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers

ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1
30/04/2023 98,960,602 163,930,764 163,624,779

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights.

CorrectionIt has been identified that 9,103 shares held by Aéroports de Paris, acquired between November 25th, 2015 and March 22nd, 2016, corresponding to the remainder of the employee shareholding plan implemented in 2016, had been omitted from the count of shares held by the company since January 2018As a result, the number of net voting rights has been incorrectly reported: the real number of nets voting rights was 9,103 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from January 2018 to July 2022, and 9,153 lower than the number published in the press releases regarding voting rights from August 2022 to March 2023, also due to an error in the liquidity contract monitoring tools. A corrective table is attached as Appendix to this press release.

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupe-adp.com

Appendix – Correction of the number of net voting rights since January 2018

Date Published number of net voting rights Corrected number of net voting rights difference
31-Jan.-18 171,225,967 171,216,864 -9,103
28-Feb.-18 171,226,038 171,216,935 -9,103
31-March-18 171,278,845 171,269,742 -9,103
30-April-18 171,278,147 171,269,044 -9,103
31-May-18 171,434,169 171,425,066 -9,103
30-June-18 171,529,222 171,520,119 -9,103
31-July-18 171,523,097 171,513,994 -9,103
31-Aug-18 171,693,082 171,683,979 -9,103
30-Sept.-18 171,763,224 171,754,121 -9,103
31-Oct.-18 171,756,644 171,747,541 -9,103
30-Nov.-18 171,743,283 171,734,180 -9,103
31-Dec.-18 171,740,652 171,731,549 -9,103
31-Jan.-19 171,735,892 171,726,789 -9,103
28-Feb.-19 171,722,261 171,713,158 -9,103
31-March-19 171,717,805 171,708,702 -9,103
30-April-19 171,712,243 171,703,140 -9,103
31-May-19 171,710,663 171,701,560 -9,103
30-June-19 171,709,024 171,699,921 -9,103
31-July-19 171,771,981 171,762,878 -9,103
31-Aug-19 171,779,652 171,770,549 -9,103
30-Sept.-19 177,788,832 177,779,729 -9,103
31-Oct.-19 171,789,132 171,780,029 -9,103
30-Nov.-19 171,787,115 171,778,012 -9,103
31-Dec.-19 171,793,571 171,784,468 -9,103
31-Jan.-20 171,786,098 171,776,995 -9,103
29-Feb.-20 171,774,757 171,765,654 -9,103
31-March-20 171,774,429 171,765,326 -9,103
30-April-20 171,774,368 171,765,265 -9,103
31-May-20 171,774,238 171,765,135 -9,103
30-June-20 171,774,125 171,765,022 -9,103
31-July-20 171,774,393 171,765,290 -9,103
31-Aug.-20 171,774,414 171,765,311 -9,103
30-Sept.-20 171,774,349 171,765,246 -9,103
31-Oct.-20 171,774,049 171,764,946 -9,103
30-Nov.-20 171,773,347 171,764,244 -9,103
31-Dec.-20 171,770,882 171,761,779 -9,103
31-Jan.-21 171,771,132 171,762,029 -9,103
28-Feb.-21 171,771,771 171,762,668 -9,103
31-March-21 171,772,392 171,763,289 -9,103
30-April-21 171,772,119 171,763,016 -9,103
31-May-21 171,793,002 171,783,899 -9,103
30-June-21 171,789,497 171,780,394 -9,103
31-July-21 171,791,618 171,782,515 -9,103
31-Aug.-21 171,791,004 171,781,901 -9,103
30-Sept.-21 171,793,429 171,784,326 -9,103
31-Oct.-21 171,794,799 171,785,696 -9,103
30-Nov.-21 171,791,533 171,782,430 -9,103
31-Dec.-21 171,794,685 171,785,582 -9,103
31-Jan.-22 171,793,859 171,784,756 -9,103
28-Feb.-22 171,793,035 171,783,932 -9,103
31-March-22 171,800,337 171,791,234 -9,103
30-April-22 171,912,909 171,903,806 -9,103
31-May-22 171,903,842 171,894,739 -9,103
30-June-22 171,892,774 171,883,671 -9,103
31-July-22 171,896,628 171,887,525 -9,103
31-Aug.-22 171,885,208 171,876,055 -9,153
30-Sept.-22 171,873,733 171,864,580 -9,153
31-Oct.-22 171,876,600 171,867,447 -9,153
30-Nov.-22 167,815,701 167,806,548 -9,153
31-Dec.-22 163,650,763 163,641,610 -9,153
31-Jan.-23 163,645,134 163,635,981 -9,153
28-Feb.-23 163,644,922 163,635,769 -9,153
31-March-23 163,631,911 163,622,758 -9,153

 

