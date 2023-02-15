|
15.02.2023 17:45:00
Aéroports de Paris SA - January 2023 traffic figures
PRESS RELEASE
February 2023, 15th
Aéroports de Paris SA
January 2023 traffic figures
Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.
- Group traffic1: up +68.7%, at 23.1 million passengers, standing at 93.4 % of 2019 traffic;
- Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +71.1%, at 6.9 million passengers, standing at 89.3% of 2019 traffic;
GROUP TRAFFIC
|
PASSENGERS
|January 2023
|Passengers
|Change 23/22
|
% of traffic
compared to 2019
|Paris-CDG
|4,717,623
|+73.2%
|87.9%
|Paris-Orly
|2,199,628
|+66.6%
|92.6%
|Paris Aéroport
|6,917,251
|+71.1%
|89.3%
|TAV Airports
|4,795,002
|+60.9%
|96.6%
|GMR Airports2
|8,576,447
|+86.9%
|97.7%
|Other Airports3
|2,812,684
|+35.6%
|86.7%
|GROUPE ADP2
|23,101,384
|+68.7%
|93.4%
PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC
IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.
|January 2023
|Share of traffic
|Change 23/22
|
% of traffic
compared to 2019
|Mainland France
|13.1%
|+26.2%
|75.1%
|French Overseas Territories
|6.4%
|+13.9%
|102.6%
|Schengen Area
|32.5%
|+77.3%
|93.4%
|EU ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom4
|6.3%
|+235.1%
|93.8%
|Other Europe
|2.2%
|+20.2%
|65.2%
|Europe
|40.9%
|+86.0%
|91.4%
|Africa
|14.2%
|+104.0%
|103.0%
|North America
|10.6%
|+73.3%
|101.7%
|Latin America
|3.7%
|+30.0%
|81.2%
|Middle East
|6.1%
|+92.8%
|97.6%
|Asia-Pacific
|4.9%
|+270.4%
|58.7%
|Other International
|39.5%
|+93.6%
|91.0%
|PARIS AEROPORT
|100.0%
|+71.1%
|89.3%
|January 2023
|Change 23/22
|Change 23/22
|Connecting rate
|24.3%
|-4.6 pts
|-2.3 pts
|Seat load factor
|81.6%
|+17.9 pts
|+0.2 pt
MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC
|
PASSENGERS
|January 2023
|Passengers
|Change 23/22
|
% of traffic
compared to 2019
|Paris-CDG
|4,717,623
|+73.2%
|87.9%
|Paris-Orly
|2,199,628
|+66.6%
|92.6%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|6,917,251
|+71.1%
|89.3%
|Antalya
|930,033
|+40.4%
|104.5%
|Almaty
|675,085
|+116.7%
|166.6%
|Ankara
|884,717
|+49.2%
|72.9%
|Izmir
|684,296
|+22.7%
|70.3%
|Bodrum
|92,126
|+33.9%
|95.8%
|Gazipasa
|41,758
|+54.3%
|124.1%
|Medina
|792,080
|+187.3%
|118.4%
|Tunisia
|52,657
|+65.2%
|78.3%
|Georgia
|255,146
|+34.6%
|95.3%
|North Macedonia
|165,340
|+35.3%
|103.1%
|Zagreb
|221,767
|+58.2%
|116.0%
|Total TAV Airports
|4,795,002
|+60.9%
|96.6%
|New Delhi
|5,846,189
|+92.5%
|98.2%
|Hyderabad
|1,913,971
|+85.8%
|100.7%
|Medan
|661,865
|+50.9%
|86.3%
|Goa
|154,422
|-
|-
|Total GMR Airports5
|8,576,447
|+86.9%
|97.7%
|Santiago de Chile
|2,062,534
|+24.8%
|82.4%
|Amman
|676,628
|+70.9%
|103.4%
|Other airports6
|73,522
|+181.8%
|85.7%
|GROUPE ADP5
|23,101,384
|+68.7%
|93.4%
MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS
|
AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS
|January 2023
|Movements
|Change 23/22
|
% of traffic
compared to 2019
|Paris-CDG
|33,147
|+33.4%
|88.2%
|Paris-Orly
|14,618
|+33.4%
|85.4%
|Total Paris Aéroport
|47,765
|+33.4%
|87.3%
|Antalya
|6,423
|+30.5%
|104.5%
|Almaty
|5,793
|+66.4%
|121.8%
|Ankara
|6,099
|+31.8 %
|75.0%
|Izmir
|4,328
|+11.7%
|70.1%
|Bodrum
|638
|+19.3%
|95.9%
|Gazipasa
|301
|+44.7%
|117.6%
|Medina
|4,985
|+87.5%
|103.2%
|Tunisia
|405
|+20.2%
|66.3%
|Georgia
|2,574
|+12.7%
|83.6%
|North Macedonia
|1,395
|+29.9%
|102.3%
|Zagreb
|3,255
|+17.3%
|106.9%
|Total TAV Airports
|36,196
|+35.2%
|92.7%
|New Delhi
|36,099
|+41.6%
|95.8%
|Hyderabad
|13,850
|+40.4%
|87.4%
|Medan
|5,412
|+41.4%
|96.2%
|Goa
|1,108
|-
|-
|Total GMR Airports5
|56,469
|+41.3%
|93.6%
|Santiago de Chile
|12,703
|+12.3%
|82.2%
|Amman
|6,020
|+30.0%
|99.3%
|Other airports6
|939
|+146.5%
|65.0%
|GROUPE ADP5
|160,092
|+34.6%
|90.4%
Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 et Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14
- invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupe-adp.com
1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.
2 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.
3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
4 Trafic with Croatia remains included in the EU ex. Schengen until March 26th, 2023. It will be accounted within the Schengen Area as of March 27th, 2023 onwards.
5 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.
6 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.
Attachment
