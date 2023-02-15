PRESS RELEASE

February 2023, 15th

Aéroports de Paris SA

January 2023 traffic figures

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with the same period in 2022.

Group traffic 1 : up +68.7%, at 23.1 million passengers, standing at 93.4 % of 2019 traffic;

up +68.7%, at 23.1 million passengers, standing at 93.4 % of 2019 traffic; Paris Aéroport's traffic: up +71.1%, at 6.9 million passengers, standing at 89.3% of 2019 traffic;

GROUP TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS



January 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 4,717,623 +73.2% 87.9% Paris-Orly 2,199,628 +66.6% 92.6% Paris Aéroport 6,917,251 +71.1% 89.3% TAV Airports 4,795,002 +60.9% 96.6% GMR Airports2 8,576,447 +86.9% 97.7% Other Airports3 2,812,684 +35.6% 86.7% GROUPE ADP2 23,101,384 +68.7% 93.4%

PARIS AÉROPORT'S TRAFFIC

IMPORTANT NOTE: Since the traffic release of December and the year 2022, the geographical breakdown at Paris Aéroports within this release as well as in the historical data used for variation and recovery calculations are aligned with the different categories applicable to airport fees. It presents the detailed breakdown of the "Europe" traffic into three categories: "Schengen Area" traffic, "UE excluding Schengen & United Kingdom" traffic, and "Other Europe" traffic. Traffic with "French overseas territories", is presented separately from the "International" traffic, in which it was included until the November 2022 traffic release. It is reminded that airports fees applicable to these different categories are available on the company website.

January 2023 Share of traffic Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Mainland France 13.1% +26.2% 75.1% French Overseas Territories 6.4% +13.9% 102.6% Schengen Area 32.5% +77.3% 93.4% EU ex. Schengen & United-Kingdom4 6.3% +235.1% 93.8% Other Europe 2.2% +20.2% 65.2% Europe 40.9% +86.0% 91.4% Africa 14.2% +104.0% 103.0% North America 10.6% +73.3% 101.7% Latin America 3.7% +30.0% 81.2% Middle East 6.1% +92.8% 97.6% Asia-Pacific 4.9% +270.4% 58.7% Other International 39.5% +93.6% 91.0% PARIS AEROPORT 100.0% +71.1% 89.3%





January 2023 Change 23/22 Change 23/22 Connecting rate 24.3% -4.6 pts -2.3 pts Seat load factor 81.6% +17.9 pts +0.2 pt

MAIN AIRPORTS – PASSENGERS TRAFFIC

PASSENGERS



January 2023 Passengers Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 4,717,623 +73.2% 87.9% Paris-Orly 2,199,628 +66.6% 92.6% Total Paris Aéroport 6,917,251 +71.1% 89.3% Antalya 930,033 +40.4% 104.5% Almaty 675,085 +116.7% 166.6% Ankara 884,717 +49.2% 72.9% Izmir 684,296 +22.7% 70.3% Bodrum 92,126 +33.9% 95.8% Gazipasa 41,758 +54.3% 124.1% Medina 792,080 +187.3% 118.4% Tunisia 52,657 +65.2% 78.3% Georgia 255,146 +34.6% 95.3% North Macedonia 165,340 +35.3% 103.1% Zagreb 221,767 +58.2% 116.0% Total TAV Airports 4,795,002 +60.9% 96.6% New Delhi 5,846,189 +92.5% 98.2% Hyderabad 1,913,971 +85.8% 100.7% Medan 661,865 +50.9% 86.3% Goa 154,422 - - Total GMR Airports5 8,576,447 +86.9% 97.7% Santiago de Chile 2,062,534 +24.8% 82.4% Amman 676,628 +70.9% 103.4% Other airports6 73,522 +181.8% 85.7% GROUPE ADP5 23,101,384 +68.7% 93.4%

MAIN AIRPORTS – AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS

AIRCRAFT MOVEMENTS



January 2023 Movements Change 23/22 % of traffic

compared to 2019 Paris-CDG 33,147 +33.4% 88.2% Paris-Orly 14,618 +33.4% 85.4% Total Paris Aéroport 47,765 +33.4% 87.3% Antalya 6,423 +30.5% 104.5% Almaty 5,793 +66.4% 121.8% Ankara 6,099 +31.8 % 75.0% Izmir 4,328 +11.7% 70.1% Bodrum 638 +19.3% 95.9% Gazipasa 301 +44.7% 117.6% Medina 4,985 +87.5% 103.2% Tunisia 405 +20.2% 66.3% Georgia 2,574 +12.7% 83.6% North Macedonia 1,395 +29.9% 102.3% Zagreb 3,255 +17.3% 106.9% Total TAV Airports 36,196 +35.2% 92.7% New Delhi 36,099 +41.6% 95.8% Hyderabad 13,850 +40.4% 87.4% Medan 5,412 +41.4% 96.2% Goa 1,108 - - Total GMR Airports5 56,469 +41.3% 93.6% Santiago de Chile 12,703 +12.3% 82.2% Amman 6,020 +30.0% 99.3% Other airports6 939 +146.5% 65.0% GROUPE ADP5 160,092 +34.6% 90.4%

1 Group traffic includes airports operated by Groupe ADP in full ownership (including partial ownership) or under concession, receiving regular commercial passenger traffic, excluding airports under management contract. Historical data for the 2019-2022 period is available on the company's website.

2 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

3 Airports of Amman, Santiago de Chile, Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

4 Trafic with Croatia remains included in the EU ex. Schengen until March 26th, 2023. It will be accounted within the Schengen Area as of March 27th, 2023 onwards.

5 Changes vs. 2022 and recovery rates vs. 2019 hereabove are calculated on a like-for-like basis without traffic from Goa airport in 2023, opened on January 5th, 2023.

6 Airports of Antananarivo and Nosy Be.

