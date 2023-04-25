Aéroports de Paris SA - Terms of availability or consultation of the information relating to the combined general meeting of 16 May 2023

April 25th, 2023

Aéroports de Paris SA

Terms of availability or consultation of the information mentioned in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code, relating to the

combined general meeting of 16 May 2023

The general meeting of shareholders of Aéroports de Paris will be held on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., at the Maison de la Chimie, 28 bis rue Saint Dominique 75007 Paris.

The preliminary notice of meeting including the agenda and the text of the resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 5th, 2023 (bulletin No. 41).

The notice of meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires on April 24th, 2023 and in the Journal d'Annonces Légales on April 24th, 2023.

The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in each of these notices.

The brochure of the notice of meeting and the information or documents relating to the general meeting, in particular those referred to in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, can be consulted at the following address : http://www.groupe-adp.com (section Finance / General Meeting / General Meeting 2023), in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions.

The documents listed in Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are posted on the company's website at the above address and kept at the disposal of the shareholders in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions, and:

any shareholder holding registered shares may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, request the company to send them these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the bearer share accounts held by the authorized intermediary.

Any shareholder may consult these documents at the company's registered office from the date of the notice of meeting and at least during a period of 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau +33 6 32 35 01 46 and Eliott Roch +33 6 98 90 85 14 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment