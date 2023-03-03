|
03.03.2023 17:45:00
Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 28 February 2023
3 March 2023
Aéroports de Paris SA
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
as of 28 February 2023
Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers”
ISIN: FR0010340141
Ticker: ADP
Listing place: Euronext Paris
Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of gross voting rights
|Total number of net voting rights1
|28/02/2023
|98,960,602
|163,944,754
|163,644,922
1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights
Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch + 33 1 48 62 43 23 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Justine Leger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 7 64 67 08 81
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2022, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport 86.7 million passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and nearly 193.7 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2022, group revenue stood at €4,688 million and net income at €516million.
Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.
groupe-adp.com
Attachment
