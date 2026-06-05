Invesco Aktie
WKN DE: A0M6U7 / ISIN: BMG491BT1088
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05.06.2026 15:42:40
Aerospace and Defense ETFs: Is iShares ITA or Invesco PPA Better?
Investors eyeing the defense sector have funds to choose from to capitalize on government spending and global aerospace demand. The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:ITA) offers a lower expense ratio and higher liquidity, while Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEMKT:PPA) provides broader diversification and has historically achieved higher total returns.Both provide exposure to major defense contractors and aerospace manufacturers, but they differ significantly in their weighting strategies and the depth of their underlying portfolios, influencing their long-term risk profiles.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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