Aerospace Materials Market to Soar at 6.5% CAGR: Expected Revenue $6,518.5 Million By 2026

The global aerospace materials market is projected to reach $6,518.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a recent research report added by Big Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report, growing demand for lightweight and effective aircrafts, increase in spending capability of consumers, and growing air passenger traffic in developing nations are greatly responsible for the growth of the Global Aerospace Materials Market. Furthermore, increase in fuel costs and supplementary incentives to make aircraft more powerful act as key driving factors of the market. On the other hand, growth of the commercial aviation industry in developing economies is projected to provide rewarding opportunities for market growth.

The report offers key insights which include:

An overview of the market including its definition, applications, developments, and manufacturing technology.

Detailed statistics on the market position as well as the position of aerospace material producers in the market.

Company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019—2026 market shares for key merchants active in the market.

Thorough information regarding the market based on regional segments, and application/type, which can be used for the competitive landscape analysis.

Recent developments & trends, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, and Porter five forces analysis in the aerospace materials industry.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics

The report offers an overview of each market segment including type, application, type of aircraft, and region. By type, the report classifies the market into composites, metals, and plastics. The composite segment is sub-divided into fiber and resins. The fiber segment is further segmented into carbon fiber-based, glass fiber-based and aramid fiber-based. The resin segment is subdivided into phenolic, epoxy, polyester, polyimides, thermoplastics, and others. The metal segment is further categorized into aluminum, steel, and titanium. The plastics segment is divided into PMMA, PEEK, ABS, PPS, PC, and others. The applications covered in the study include interior and exterior. The interior segment is sub-divided into galley, passenger seating, interior panels, and others. The exterior segment is further bifurcated into tail & fin, airframe, propulsion systems, and windows & windshields. By type of aircraft, the market is segregated into commercial, military, rotorcraft, and space. Regionally, the report analyzes the market across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Besides this, the report lists some of the top players of aerospace materials market.

The key player listed in the report are:

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

DuPont

PPG Industries Inc.

Solvay

SABIC

Others

The in-depth analysis offered in the report helps market players to adapt according to changing market conditions in the regions and take crucial steps to obtain a dominant position in the industry. This report is prepared based on an in-depth evaluation of the industry by experts, and hence, it is a must-read document for investors, stakeholders or anyone interested in the aerospace materials industry. Additionally, we strive deliver customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients, on demand.

