Aerospike partners with Starburst to jump on the SQL bandwagon

Just a month after adding native JSON support for document models, Aerospike has debuted a tool that allows users to run SQL queries on its NoSQL database via popular business intelligence (BI) and analytics tools such as Tableau, Qlik and Power BI.The new tool, dubbed Aerospike SQL Powered by Starburst , was developed with enterprise data management and analytics platform provider Starburst, and is designed to allow users to run massively parallel, complex SQL queries on the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform, based on the Aerospike Database.To read this article in full, please click here