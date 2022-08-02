AeroVironment, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Wahid Nawabi, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Kevin McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT, as well as the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Aerovironment website at https://investor.avinc.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220802005116/en/