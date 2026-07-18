Aerovironment Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJX7 / ISIN: US0080731088
|
18.07.2026 21:33:49
AeroVironment CEO Wahid Nawabi Sells 5,246 Shares for Tax Withholding. What Investors Need to Know.
Wahid Nawabi, Chair, President and CEO of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV), disposed of 5,246 shares of common stock on July 10, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($144.58); post-transaction value based on July 10, 2026, market close ($144.58).AeroVironment is a leading provider of unmanned systems and robotic platforms serving the aerospace and defense sector, with a market capitalization of $7.3 billion and TTM revenues of $2.0 billion. The company maintains a diversified product portfolio across multiple unmanned platform categories, positioning itself as a critical supplier to government and commercial customers requiring advanced autonomous and remote-operated systems. Despite current operational losses, AeroVironment's strategic focus on high-growth defense markets and emerging autonomous technologies underscores its competitive positioning within the industrial aerospace and defense landscape.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs
|
09.03.26
|Ausblick: Aerovironment legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)