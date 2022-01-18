AeroVironment Introduces Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit, A Simple-to-Integrate Multi-Domain ISR and Precision Strike Capability

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today introduced the Switchblade® 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit, a capability that enables operators to instantly transfer target coordinates from AeroVironment’s small unmanned aircraft systems (SUAS) – Puma™ 3 AE, Puma™ LE, Raven® B or Wasp® AE – to Switchblade 300 loitering missile systems.

"Sensor to Shooter maximizes the operator’s ability to see first, strike first, combining the superior intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities of AeroVironment’s SUAS with the precision strike capabilities of the Switchblade loitering missile system,” said Charles Dean, Aerovironment vice president for global business development and sales of UAS.

The Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit includes everything needed to quickly update FalconView®, a multi-platform mapping and mission planning application, with the Sensor to Shooter (S2S) software on a ruggedized Windows® 10 laptop and connect to the included Pocket Digital Data Link (pDDL™). Using the software’s intuitive tap-to-target user interface, target coordinates are instantly transferred via machine-to-machine communication from the SUAS to the Switchblade 300 to create an automated mission plan and launch sequence with no chance of data entry error.

Upon launch, the Switchblade 300 can autonomously navigate to the designated coordinate position, allowing operators to scene match full-motion video downlink from both assets to ensure positive identification of the target. Once confirmed, operators can then engage the target with lethal effects and immediately capture the resulting battle damage assessment from the SUAS overwatch to reassess targets for follow-on or immediate re-attack strikes.

"The Switchblade 300 Sensor to Shooter Kit builds on AeroVironment’s commitment to deliver innovative, streamlined interoperable solutions that elevate the warfighter’s situational awareness, reduce engagement timelines and cognitive load, and increase mission success and operational safety,” Dean added.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Headquartered in Virginia, AeroVironment is a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are made on the basis of current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors outside of our control, that may cause our business, strategy or actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain additional contracts; changes in the regulatory environment; the activities of competitors; failure of the markets in which we operate to grow; failure to expand into new markets; failure to develop new products or integrate new technology with current products; and general economic and business conditions in the United States and elsewhere in the world. For a further list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

