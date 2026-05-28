AeroVironment Shares Rise 16% After Securing Air Force Contract

(RTTNews) - AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV) shares climbed 15.84 percent to $210.00, up $28.72 on Thursday, after the defense technology company announced it received a $20 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory.

The stock is currently trading at $210.00, compared with a previous close of $181.28 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $199.93 and traded between $195.55 and $212.00 during the session, with volume reaching 1.62 million shares, roughly in line with average daily volume of 1.62 million shares.

AeroVironment Inc. said the 39-month Ceramics Advanced Materials and Processes contract will support the development of next-generation ceramic and ceramic matrix composite materials for aerospace and defense applications.

The project will be conducted in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

AeroVironment shares have traded between $156.00 and $417.86 over the past 52 weeks.