Aerovironment Aktie
WKN DE: A0MJX7 / ISIN: US0080731088
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02.07.2026 03:26:00
AeroVironment Stock Soared on a Blowout Quarter. Is the Drone Boom Just Getting Started?
Shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) soared more than 20% this week, to around $171, after the drone and defense specialist reported its fiscal fourth-quarter results. The quarter was a blowout by almost any measure -- record revenue, adjusted profits that more than doubled, and a funded backlog that swelled past $1 billion.Is this the start of a multiyear up cycle in military drones and the systems built to stop them, or a one-quarter spike that borrows from future demand and leaves a harder comparison behind?The answer rests less on the drones AeroVironment is already known for and more on what it's building next.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Aerovironment IncShs
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09.03.26
|Ausblick: Aerovironment legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)