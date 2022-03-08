AES Named to Fast Company's 2022 World's Most Innovative Companies List

ARLINGTON, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) was named to Fast Company's 2022 list of the World's Most Innovative Companies. AES was ranked among the top five companies in the energy sector and was recognized for its work in clean energy innovations that are accelerating a greener, smarter energy future.

Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time. AES' innovative work is accelerating a cleaner energy future.

"Climate change is the greatest challenge of our time and the innovative work we are doing at AES is helping accelerate a cleaner energy future," said Andrés Gluski, President and CEO. "We are global leaders in energy storage, AI and cloud-based efficiency services and hurricane resistant prefabricated solar. Last year we signed more clean energy supply agreements with corporations than anyone else in the world. We are setting new renewable standards and making the promise of 100% carbon-free energy a reality."

AES is helping markets and organizations of all kinds make the transition to greener energy sources at an accelerated pace. In May 2021, the company announced a first-of-its-kind agreement to supply 24/7 carbon-free energy for Google data centers in Virginia. AES will help ensure that the energy powering those data centers will be 90% carbon-free when measured on an hourly basis from a portfolio of wind, solar, hydro and battery energy storage resources. To accelerate the deployment of solar at scale, AES announced the launch a new first-of-its-kind solar installation robot called Atlas in December 2021. Atlas assists the skilled solar workforce by doing the heavy lifting and panel attachment. This represents a major advance in solar energy technology, making it faster, more efficient and safer to construct new solar facilities.

To assemble this year's list, Fast Company's editors and writers sought out groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. The list provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the world economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society today, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

The 2022 Fast Company designation follows on AES' recognition as one of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators in 2020. Both awards acknowledge AES' culture of innovation and its company-wide efforts to foster innovation and creativity with the goal of accelerating the future of energy.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit aes.com.

