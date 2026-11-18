(RTTNews) - AES Corp. (AES), a Fortune 500 energy company, announced the receipt of final suspensory regulatory order from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission or FERC, approving its acquisition by a consortium led by investment firms Blackrock Inc. (BLK) and Sweden's EQT AB (EQT.ST, EQBBF).

The acquisition is now expected to close on December 2, 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions.

The consortium comprises Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, and EQT AB's EQT Infrastructure VI fund. Co-underwriters include California Public Employees' Retirement System and Qatar Investment Authority.

AES in early March this year had agreed to be acquired by the BlackRock-EQT led consortium in an all-cash deal valued at $10.7 billion in equity, or about $33.4 billion including debt. The company then expected the transaction to close in late 2026 or early 2027.

As of now, the proposed acquisition has received all required suspensory regulatory and other approvals, including that of AES stockholders, federal and state agencies, including the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, and agencies of certain foreign countries.

Consequent to the acquisition, AES shares will cease to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the close of the transaction, AES' regulated businesses, including AES Indiana and AES Ohio, will continue to be regulated by local, state and federal/national authorities.

In the after-hours activity on the NYSE, AES shares were gaining 0.14 percent, trading at $14.99, from Tuesday's gain of 0.20 percent at close.