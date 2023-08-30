Aethlon Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life threatening infectious diseases, today announced that Steven LaRosa, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview on Tuesday, September 12 at 4:30 PM EST, during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 11-13, 2023, in New York City.

Management will also host in-person, one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company or may reach out to Susan Noonan at susan@sanoonan.com.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aethlon Medical website at: https://www.aethlonmedical.com/news-media/events. An archived replay will be available on the company's website for a period of 90 days after the conference.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases. The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

susan@sanoonan.com

917-513-5303

