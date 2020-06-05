Aetina Launches New Edge AI Computer Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Platform

TAIPEI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corp., a provider of high-performance GPGPU solutions, announced the new AN110-XNX edge AI computer leveraging the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX, expanding its range of edge AI systems built on the Jetson platform for applications in smart transportation, factories, retail, healthcare, AIoT, robotics, and more.

The AN110-XNX combines the NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX and Aetina AN110 carrier board in a compact form factor of 87.4 x 68.2 x 52 mm (with fan). AN110-XNX supports the MIPI CSI-2 interface for 1x4k or 2xFHD cameras to handle intensive AI workloads from ultra-high-resolution cameras to more accurate image analysis. It is as small as Aetina's AN110-NAO based on the NVIDIA Jetson Nano™ platform, but delivers more powerful AI computing via the new Jetson Xavier NX. With 384 CUDA® cores, 48 Tensor Cores, and cloud-native capability the Jetson Xavier NX delivers up to 21 TOPS and is the ideal platform to accelerate AI applications. Bundled with the latest NVIDIA Jetpack™ 4.4 SDK, the energy-efficient module significantly expands the choices now available for developers and customers looking for embedded edge-computing options that demand increased performance to support AI workloads but are constrained by size, weight, power budget, or cost.

Also, Aetina offers a full system, AN110-XNX-EN70 with fanless chassis enabling quick time to market. For backup support, Aetina offers BSP and DTB configuration updates for both standard and customized platforms in their service policy. The company is developing Jetson Xavier NX based edge computing platforms with 5G communications capability and full function browser-based edge device management.

"Partnering with an edge-computing leader like NVIDIA supports our mission to deliver long-term embedded and industrial solutions to our customers across multiple industries," said Eric Chu, PM of Aetina Corp. As an NVIDIA Preferred Partner, Aetina focuses on delivering edge AI computing solutions based on the Jetson platform for embedded applications. NVIDIA Jetson is the leading AI-at-the-edge computing platform, with nearly half a million developers. With support for cloud-native technologies now available across the NVIDIA Jetson lineup, manufacturers of intelligent machines and developers of AI applications can build and deploy high-quality, software-defined features on embedded and edge devices targeting robotics, smart cities, healthcare, industrial IoT and more.

The AN110-XNX is available now. For more information, please contact us at sales@aetina.com or visit our website at www.aetina.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177089/NX_platform_release.jpg