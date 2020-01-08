Aetion-HealthVerity partnership: More data sources, faster evidence generation

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aetion and HealthVerity announced a new partnership to streamline and accelerate access to HealthVerity's expansive and diverse data sources and data preparation services for research on the Aetion Evidence Platform®.

Combining HealthVerity's real-world data sources with Aetion's real-world evidence platform will dramatically speed time to insight for regulatory-grade, real-world evidence studies. HealthVerity Marketplace unlocks access to unique health care data sets, including medical claims, EMR, lab results, pharmacy, and imaging, which HealthVerity prepares for analysis through licensing, linkage, and de-identification according to HIPAA. Aetion's technology analyzes real-world data to deliver scientifically-validated analytics needed to produce evidence about the safety, effectiveness, and value of medical treatments.

"This partnership enables Aetion customers to access a broad array of data to support specific business objectives or studies. Through these linked data sources, users will gain a more robust view of the patient experience, thus expanding the potential of real-world evidence for decision-grade analysis," said Carolyn Magill, CEO of Aetion.

HealthVerity has sourced de-identified data for over 330 million patients and 60 unique data sources. Under the partnership, the companies will collaborate on the sourcing and preparation of additional novel health care data sets. Aetion will develop validation routines for select health care databases in the HealthVerity Marketplace, thereby enabling customers to efficiently source data from the HealthVerity Marketplace knowing that Aetion's platform is prepared to analyze the data sets.

"Our partnership with Aetion enables faster, transparent, and privacy-compliant real-world data research," said Andrew Kress, CEO and Co-founder of HealthVerity. "Streamlining our extensive real-world data sets with Aetion's expertise in regulatory-grade research will help deliver customers greater access and discovery opportunities to conduct studies to develop new therapies."

This announcement comes at the beginning of a significant year for drug manufacturers, as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drafts new guidelines on the role of real-world evidence in the regulatory approvals process. Aetion's ongoing partnership in the FDA demonstration project, RCT DUPLICATE, relies on the Aetion Evidence Platform to validate applications of real-world data and will support the FDA as it modernizes regulatory guidelines.

About Aetion

Aetion is a health care technology company that delivers real-world evidence for life sciences companies, payers, at-risk providers, and regulatory agencies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on treatments, costs, and outcomes. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs health care's most critical decisions — what works best, for whom, and when — to guide treatment development, commercialization, and payment innovation into health care's modern era.

Aetion is based in New York City, and backed by investors including New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Flare Capital Partners, Lakestar, Town Hall Ventures, McKesson Ventures, Sanofi Ventures, Amgen Ventures, UCB, and Horizon Health Services, Inc. Learn more at aetion.com , and follow us at @aetioninc.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity is transforming the way data-led organizations make critical decisions. Our technology platform serves as the foundation for the rapid creation, exchange and management of healthcare and consumer data in a fully-interoperable, privacy-protecting manner. Advantaged by highly sophisticated identity resolution and matching capabilities, HealthVerity is on a mission to increase transparency, forge interoperability and activate deeper insights. To learn more about HealthVerity's technology platform, visit www.healthverity.com .

