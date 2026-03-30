AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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30.03.2026 18:28:53
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) - Infracore SA - See-Spital strengthens its financial foundation through a long-term infrastructure partnership with Infracore
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Horgen/Fribourg, 30 March 2026
See-Spital strengthens its financial foundation through a long-term infrastructure partnership with Infracore
See-Spital will sell the property at its Horgen site (buildings and land) to Infracore SA and simultaneously lease it back under a long-term rental agreement. With this step, See-Spital secures the refinancing of its outstanding bond and lays the foundation for the sustainable development of the healthcare campus in cooperation with a dedicated healthcare real estate company.
The transaction is linked to an upcoming refinancing: on July 3rd, 2026, a bond issued by See-Spital in the amount of CHF 100 million will mature, which was raised eight years ago to finance the construction of the new hospital building. Through the sale-and-leaseback solution, See-Spital establishes a solid basis for its repayment.
With Infracore SA, See-Spital gains an experienced partner with proven expertise in the development and management of hospital real estate. Infracore has a portfolio of 47 properties across 19 locations in Switzerland, including Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich and Spital Zofingen.
Hospital operations at the Horgen site are thus sustainably secured. The long-term lease agreement ensures that See-Spital can continue to use the existing infrastructure without restriction.
Strategically, the transaction enables See-Spital to release tied-up capital, which can be specifically invested in the further development of its medical services, medical-technical infrastructure, and digitalization. At the same time, real estate-related responsibilities will be consolidated within Infracore SA, allowing See-Spital to focus consistently on its core medical competencies.
“With this partnership, we are sustainably strengthening our financial base while creating the necessary flexibility to invest in the further development of our medical services,” says Lorenzo Marazzotta, Chairman of the Foundation Board, “in the interest of patients, employees, and the region.”
Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore SA, emphasizes: “This partnership fits perfectly with our focus on long-term, stable healthcare infrastructure and represents another milestone in Infracore’s growth strategy in Switzerland. Together with See-Spital, we are creating the conditions for the sustainable development of the site.”
For more information:
About See-Spital
About Infracore SA
End of Media Release
2300742 30.03.2026 CET/CEST
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