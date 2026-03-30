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AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS) - Infracore SA - See-Spital strengthens its financial foundation through a long-term infrastructure partnership with Infracore



30.03.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST





Press release

Horgen/Fribourg, 30 March 2026

See-Spital strengthens its financial foundation through a long-term infrastructure partnership with Infracore

See-Spital will sell the property at its Horgen site (buildings and land) to Infracore SA and simultaneously lease it back under a long-term rental agreement. With this step, See-Spital secures the refinancing of its outstanding bond and lays the foundation for the sustainable development of the healthcare campus in cooperation with a dedicated healthcare real estate company.

The transaction is linked to an upcoming refinancing: on July 3rd, 2026, a bond issued by See-Spital in the amount of CHF 100 million will mature, which was raised eight years ago to finance the construction of the new hospital building. Through the sale-and-leaseback solution, See-Spital establishes a solid basis for its repayment.

With Infracore SA, See-Spital gains an experienced partner with proven expertise in the development and management of hospital real estate. Infracore has a portfolio of 47 properties across 19 locations in Switzerland, including Privatklinik Bethanien in Zurich and Spital Zofingen.

Hospital operations at the Horgen site are thus sustainably secured. The long-term lease agreement ensures that See-Spital can continue to use the existing infrastructure without restriction.

Strategically, the transaction enables See-Spital to release tied-up capital, which can be specifically invested in the further development of its medical services, medical-technical infrastructure, and digitalization. At the same time, real estate-related responsibilities will be consolidated within Infracore SA, allowing See-Spital to focus consistently on its core medical competencies.

“With this partnership, we are sustainably strengthening our financial base while creating the necessary flexibility to invest in the further development of our medical services,” says Lorenzo Marazzotta, Chairman of the Foundation Board, “in the interest of patients, employees, and the region.”

Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore SA, emphasizes: “This partnership fits perfectly with our focus on long-term, stable healthcare infrastructure and represents another milestone in Infracore’s growth strategy in Switzerland. Together with See-Spital, we are creating the conditions for the sustainable development of the site.”

For more information:

Media and investor relations Infracore: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Alexandre Müller, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13



Head of Marketing and Communications See-Spital

Melanie Roche, kommunikation@see-spital.ch, +41 44 728 11 24

About See-Spital

The See-Spital Foundation stands for modern medicine and excellent patient care. The new hospital building features state-of-the-art treatment rooms, comfortable patient rooms, first-class operating theatres, a high-performance intensive care unit, and a 24/7 emergency center. The comprehensive range of medical services extends from interdisciplinary emergency care to the institutes of radiology and anesthesiology, intensive care and emergency medicine, as well as internal medicine and surgery. This offering is complemented by the women’s clinic with maternity services, specialized geriatrics, rehabilitation, and a broad spectrum of therapeutic services. Our emergency medical service ensures pre-hospital emergency care for approximately 130’000 residents in the region, handling around 6’000 missions per year – quickly, professionally, and reliably.

www.see-spital.ch.

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is a Swiss healthcare real estate company that owns, develops and manages hospital and clinic properties under long-term leases. Headquartered in Fribourg, the Group’s portfolio comprises 47 properties across 19 prime locations in Switzerland, totaling 221’157 sqm and a market value of CHF 1.41 billion. The assets are almost fully let under long-duration, inflation-indexed leases, predominantly to entities of Swiss Medical Network. Infracore generates recurring income from its stabilized portfolio and pursues growth through campus optimizations, extensions and selective developments, supported by a pipeline of about 42’053 sqm development potential. Infracore is jointly controlled by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and AEVIS VICTORIA SA. www.infracore.ch