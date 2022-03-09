AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Sales Result

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) announces 2021 revenues of CHF 895.9 million, up by 22.2%



09-March-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 9 March 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) announces 2021 revenues of CHF 895.9 million, up by 22.2%

Organic growth reached 7.0%

The investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved operating revenues of CHF 895.9 million in 2021, significantly up by 22.2% compared to the previous year (CHF 733.0m). The performance of the hospital segment is encouraging, whilst the hospitality segment, gradually recovering from the pandemic, remained affected by the crisis in 2021. After a difficult year 2020, the Group returned to positive figures on a consolidated basis in 2021 and will propose the distribution of a dividend to the Annual General Meeting.

Swiss Medical Network realized an organic growth of 6.3% and expanded its consolidation scope: the participations in Rosenklinik (Rapperswil) and Privatklinik Pyramide am See (Zurich) now amount to 100% and the stake in Hôpital du Jura bernois SA to 52%. In the primary care sector, Swiss Medical Network acquired 80% of the share capital of the 11 Xundheitszentren of the Caisse des Médecins. Swiss Medical Network's revenue thus increased by 19.1% to CHF 760.2 million (2020: CHF 638.5m, 2019: CHF 622.5m). The organic growth of 6.3% was driven by the increased number of recruited physicians and the growing attractiveness of the group's establishments for employees and patients.

The hospitality business continued to be impacted by the pandemic, especially in the first half of 2021, due to restaurant closures and travel restrictions as well as the almost complete absence of MICE business (meetings, incentives, conventions, exhibitions). Nevertheless, the Group's hotels performed better than in 2020 an achieved organic revenue growth of 7.2% (hardship indemnities excluded). The segment's revenue grew by 58.4% to CHF 115.2 million (2020: CHF 72.7m). Around 20% of this revenue was not generated operationally, but attributable to hardship and insurance indemnities for 2020 and 2021.

On the holding level (non-consolidated), AEVIS has strongly increased its financial revenues to CHF 216.4 million (2020: CHF 16.2m), in particular through the sale of 10% of Swiss Medical Network SA to Medical Properties Trust, Inc.



AEVIS will publish its 2021 Annual Report on 31 March 2022.



For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, Medgate (40%), the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.