AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW Half-year results 2022: Net profit jumps to CHF 47.2 million
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 16 September 2022
AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW Half-year results 2022: Net profit jumps to CHF 47.2 million
AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVIS) achieved strong results in the first six months of 2022, with all segments performing well. Total revenues increased by 42.6% to reach CHF 584.2 million, driven by encouraging organic growth of 9.9% as well as consolidation effects of various acquisitions completed in the second semester of 2021, mainly in the hospital segment. EBITDAR surged 49.8% to CHF 125.7 million and net profit increased to CHF 47.2 million (2021: CHF 14.3 million).
Strategically, the investment portfolio of AEVIS was strengthened with the purchase of a minority stake in the digital health platform Well, while the minority participation in Medgate was sold with a substantial profit. AEVIS plans to further adjust its portfolio into a pure-play investment company and expects that the business performance within the three focus sectors to remain encouraging in the second semester of 2022. Currently, several potential transactions are in the pipeline, both tactical acquisitions for further growth and targeted divestments. In the Arc Jurassien, discussions are progressing with potential partners to create a local system of integrated care. The business developed well during the first six months of 2022. Hospitality benefited from the lifting of the Covid restrictions, while in the hospital sector the scope of consolidation was significantly expanded, and those investments paid off. Overall, consolidated revenues increased to CHF 584.2 million, 42.6% higher than the previous year (CHF 409.8 million). Organic growth amounted to 9.9%. The higher revenues are also reflected in an enhanced operating profit at the EBITDAR level, which increased by 49.8% to CHF 125.7 million (2021: CHF 84.0 million), corresponding to a slightly higher margin of 23.9% (2021: 23.4%). Net profit improved from CHF 14.3 million to CHF 47.2 million.
Swiss Medical Network revenues jump by 30.5% to CHF 450.0 million
Hotels achieved high organic growth and revenues surpassing pre-pandemic levels
Real estate portfolio valued at CHF 643.5 million
Outlook
Operationally, AEVIS expects further growth at Swiss Medical Network and a positive development in the hotel business. Due to the diversity of its participations and the current macroeconomic challenges, the Group is refraining from issuing consolidated revenue or margin targets for the financial year 2022.
Detailed reporting
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Inside Information
