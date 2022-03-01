AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW): Hotel division acquires hotel L'Oscar in central London for GBP 60 million.

|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Acquisition
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 1st March 2022
L'Oscar reopened for the first time in spring 2018, after a complete renovation. It currently offers 39 spacious rooms and suites, two bars, a 74-seat restaurant and several function rooms. The renovation was carried out by architect Jacques Garcia, also known for his collaboration with Michel Reybier at La Réserve Genève, La Réserve Paris, La Chartreuse du Cos d'Estournel and more recently La Réserve Ramatuelle. An extension, including a Spa and a dozen rooms and suites, will be created in the adjacent building until 2023.
L'Oscar is located in Holborn, Southampton Row, between Covent Garden and Bloomsbury and not far from the British Museum. The property is the former home of the English Baptist Church and as such listed as a building of particular importance and special interest in the UK.
Additional features:
End of ad hoc announcement
