AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch demonstrates continued operational growth in 2025, supported by strong demand and improving operating performance



23.03.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 23 March 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch demonstrates continued operational growth in 2025, supported by strong demand and improving operating performance

AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality segment continued its positive momentum in 2025, driven by sustained demand across its portfolio, ongoing operational improvements and the strength of its premium positioning.

In 2025, MRH Switzerland AG generated revenues of CHF 195.4 million, representing an increase of 3.7% compared to 2024. This growth was supported by higher occupancy rates, rising to 56.7% (2024: 54.1%), and improved revenue per available room (RevPAR), which increased to CHF 330 (2024: CHF 314), while maintaining a stable average room rate (ARR) of CHF 581.

Operating performance remained solid, with EBITDAR reaching CHF 46.0 million, up 5.8% year-on-year. The EBITDAR margin improved by 50 basis points to 23.6%, highlighting the Group’s ability to leverage operating efficiencies while maintaining high service standards. EBITDA remained stable at CHF 13.3 million, reflecting continued investments and a normalization of the cost base across the portfolio. Several flagship assets contributed to this performance, notably the Schweizerhof Zermatt, La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich and the Bellevue Palace Bern, all of which recorded strong growth while significantly improving profitability.

At the same time, the Group continued to optimize underperforming assets, with operational improvements visible across several properties, although certain hotels still present further turnaround potential.

The 2025 results confirm the resilience of AEVIS VICTORIA’s hotel platform and the relevance of its strategy, focused on premium destinations, operational excellence and long-term value creation. The AEVIS hotels are managed by Michel Reybier Hospitality, reflecting a strong partnership based on shared standards of excellence, supporting the sustained performance and positioning of the portfolio in Switzerland and London.

Early trading indicators for 2026 confirm the continuation of this positive trend, with a 3.4% increase in revenues as of the end of February, on a like-for-like basis.

For more information: Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, + 41 79 705 88 15

About MRH Switzerland AG

MRH Switzerland AG is a hotel chain operating eleven palaces in Switzerland and abroad, under the Michel Reybier Hospitality brand. The hotels are located in premium destinations, including Zurich, Interlaken, Bern, Crans Montana, Zermatt, Davos, Flims and London. MRH Switzerland AG manages a portfolio with 1’180 rooms in operation, generating substantial annual traffic with 367’819 overnight stays. The chain employs 1’153 staff members. MRH Switzerland AG is a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA. www.michelreybierhospitality.com.

About Michel Reybier Hospitality

For more than 20 years, Michel Reybier has been blazing the trail for a singular, highly contemporary vision of luxury and hospitality. Each of the Michel Reybier Hospitality destinations upholds his cherished values of excellence, authenticity and simplicity. Whether in a hotel, a villa or a private apartment, in the mountains or by the sea, in the countryside, in the heart of the vineyards or in the city... A sole requirement: namely exceptional places that throb with a distinctive emotion. A sole ambition: to share a refined art of living, dedicated above all else to our guests’ well-being and pleasure. This holistic approach is based on unforgettable experiences, where sport, food, wellness and passion form an inseparable whole. This approach is supported by the medical expertise of Nescens, whose ultimate goal is to ensure people live better, healthier lives for as long as possible. The promise of instilling meaning into each and every moment.

www.michelreybierhospitality.com.

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.