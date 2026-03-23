AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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23.03.2026 07:00:04
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch demonstrates continued operational growth in 2025, supported by strong demand and improving operating performance
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Press release
Fribourg, 23 March 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch demonstrates continued operational growth in 2025, supported by strong demand and improving operating performance
AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality segment continued its positive momentum in 2025, driven by sustained demand across its portfolio, ongoing operational improvements and the strength of its premium positioning.
In 2025, MRH Switzerland AG generated revenues of CHF 195.4 million, representing an increase of 3.7% compared to 2024. This growth was supported by higher occupancy rates, rising to 56.7% (2024: 54.1%), and improved revenue per available room (RevPAR), which increased to CHF 330 (2024: CHF 314), while maintaining a stable average room rate (ARR) of CHF 581.
Operating performance remained solid, with EBITDAR reaching CHF 46.0 million, up 5.8% year-on-year. The EBITDAR margin improved by 50 basis points to 23.6%, highlighting the Group’s ability to leverage operating efficiencies while maintaining high service standards. EBITDA remained stable at CHF 13.3 million, reflecting continued investments and a normalization of the cost base across the portfolio. Several flagship assets contributed to this performance, notably the Schweizerhof Zermatt, La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich and the Bellevue Palace Bern, all of which recorded strong growth while significantly improving profitability.
At the same time, the Group continued to optimize underperforming assets, with operational improvements visible across several properties, although certain hotels still present further turnaround potential.
The 2025 results confirm the resilience of AEVIS VICTORIA’s hotel platform and the relevance of its strategy, focused on premium destinations, operational excellence and long-term value creation. The AEVIS hotels are managed by Michel Reybier Hospitality, reflecting a strong partnership based on shared standards of excellence, supporting the sustained performance and positioning of the portfolio in Switzerland and London.
Early trading indicators for 2026 confirm the continuation of this positive trend, with a 3.4% increase in revenues as of the end of February, on a like-for-like basis.
For more information: Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
About MRH Switzerland AG
About Michel Reybier Hospitality
About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
End of Media Release
2295548 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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