AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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30.10.2026 07:00:04
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG continues its growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by higher average room rates and strong activity at its flagship properties
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Press release
Interlaken, 30 October 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG continues its growth in the third quarter of 2026, driven by higher average room rates and strong activity at its flagship properties
MRH Switzerland AG, the hotel division of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, continued to grow over the first nine months of 2026. Revenue reached CHF 159.5 million, an increase of 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025. The third quarter confirmed the resilience of business activity, with particularly strong acceleration in September.
As of 30 September 2026, accommodation revenue increased by 1.8% to CHF 95.7 million. The average daily room rate rose by 5.4% to CHF 607, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) increased by 5.1% to CHF 348. The occupancy rate remained stable at 57.4%.
This performance confirms MRH Switzerland's ability to capitalise on its upscale offering and pursue its strategy of qualitative growth, prioritising improvements in average room rates and revenue per available room.
Particularly positive momentum in the third quarter
Several flagship properties contributed to this momentum. The Victoria-Jungfrau Grand Hotel & Spa in Interlaken recorded revenue of CHF 43.9 million over the first nine months, up 3.5%, with a 6.6% increase in the average daily room rate. La Réserve Eden au Lac Zurich reported revenue growth of 4.4%, while AlpenGold Hotel Davos achieved an increase of 10.1%.
Outlook
For more information:
About Michel Reybier Hospitality
About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
End of Media Release
2424870 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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