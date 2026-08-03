AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG continues to grow and outperforms the Swiss hotel market in the first half of 2026



03.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Interlaken, 3 August 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG continues to grow and outperforms the Swiss hotel market in the first half of 2026

MRH Switzerland AG, the hotel division of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, continued to grow in the first half of 2026 amid a slightly declining Swiss hotel market. Revenue rose by 1.0% to CHF 104.9 million, while maintaining high operating profitability. The average room rate increased by 2.8% and RevPAR by 3.2%, confirming the portfolio’s resilience and qualitative outperformance.

MRH Switzerland AG (“MRH”) reported consolidated revenue of CHF 104.9 million during the first six months of 2026, representing an increase of 1.0%. Revenue from Accommodation rose to CHF 61.5 million (H1 2025: CHF 60.9 million). The Food & Beverage business also grew, with revenue of CHF 38.0 million (H1 2025: CHF 37.7 million).

Outperforming a Declining Swiss Market

According to provisional data and estimates from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), the Swiss hotel industry recorded 16.2 million overnight stays between January and May 2026, representing a 0.3% decrease compared to the same period in 2025. The second estimate available for June 2026 shows a 2.2% decline in overnight stays, including a 4.6% drop in foreign demand. Based on this, the Swiss hotel market is expected to post a decline of approximately 0.7% for the first half of 2026 as a whole. The final figures for June will be published by the FSO on 4 August 2026.

In this less favorable environment, MRH recorded a 1.0% increase in revenue and a more pronounced rise in its key revenue-per-room indicators. The average room rate increased by 2.8% to CHF 651 (H1 2025: CHF 633). Revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose by 3.2% to CHF 354 (H1 2025: CHF 343).

The occupancy rate remained virtually stable at 54.3% (H1 2025: 54.1%). The increase in RevPAR is therefore primarily due to an improvement in the average rate rather than an increase in occupancy. This demonstrates MRH’s ability to create value through the positioning of its properties, pricing discipline, and the quality of its offerings.

Maintenance of Strong Operating Profitability

The EBITDAR margin – a key indicator of MRH’s operating performance given the AEVIS Group’s integrated real estate structure – is expected to remain largely stable compared to the historically high level recorded in the first half of the previous year (26.1%).

This trend is driven in particular by the increase in the margin for the Food & Beverage business, which reached 16.6% (H1 2025: 15.1%), as well as by effective control of administrative, energy, and operational expenses.

Outlook

Following the completion of a major investment cycle in its properties, MRH is continuing its strategy focused on revenue quality, pricing discipline, and the continuous improvement of each asset’s operational performance, leveraging the synergy between AEVIS’s hotel portfolio and the expertise of Michel Reybier Hospitality.

MRH is entering the second half of the fiscal year with confidence, while remaining attentive to changes in international demand, geopolitical volatility, and general economic conditions.

For more information:

Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, + 41 79 705 88 15

About MRH Switzerland AG

MRH Switzerland AG is a hotel chain operating eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, under the Michel Reybier Hospitality brand. The hotels are located in premium destinations, including Zurich, Interlaken, Bern, Crans Montana, Zermatt, Davos, Flims and London. MRH Switzerland AG manages a portfolio with 1’180 rooms in operation, generating substantial annual traffic with 367’819 overnight stays. The chain employs 1’153 staff members. MRH Switzerland AG is a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA.

www.michelreybierhospitality.com

About Michel Reybier Hospitality

For more than 20 years, Michel Reybier has been blazing the trail for a singular, highly contemporary vision of luxury and hospitality. Each of the Michel Reybier Hospitality destinations upholds his cherished values of excellence, authenticity and simplicity. Whether in a hotel, a villa or a private apartment, in the mountains or by the sea, in the countryside, in the heart of the vineyards or in the city... A sole requirement: namely exceptional places that throb with a distinctive emotion. A sole ambition: to share a refined art of living, dedicated above all else to our guests’ well-being and pleasure. This holistic approach is based on unforgettable experiences, where sport, food, wellness and passion form an inseparable whole. This approach is supported by the medical expertise of Nescens, whose ultimate goal is to ensure people live better, healthier lives for as long as possible. The promise of instilling meaning into each and every moment. www.michelreybierhospitality.com

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com