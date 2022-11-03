AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW Nine-month revenues up 35.5% to CHF 831.0 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Fribourg, 3 November 2022

Organic growth accelerated to 15.2%, driven by the hotel business

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) reports a 35.5% increase in consolidated revenues to CHF 831.0 million for the first nine months of 2022 (2021: CHF 613.1 million). AEVIS two main divisions, Swiss Medical Network and Victoria-Jungfrau, have continued their strong performance during the 3rd quarter, bringing the like-for-like organic growth to 15.2%.

The hospitality division (Victoria-Jungfrau) continued and accelerated its performance with revenues of CHF 121.8 million (2021: CHF 82.6 million), representing a growth of 47.4%. This increase is essentially organic, as the situation on the pandemic front has normalized. The MICE (meetings, incentives, congresses and events) business is gradually picking up, despite the notable absence of Chinese customers. The promising booking levels for the year-end should enable Victoria-Jungfrau to achieve a record financial year in 2022.

Swiss Medical Network increased its revenues by 26.6% to CHF 652.4 million (2021: CHF 515.3 million), including an organic growth of 3.7%. The 3rd quarter includes the traditionally weaker summer months and business is expected to accelerate in the last quarter of the year. Swiss Medical Network is continuing its development and transformation into an integrated healthcare organization. A first step has been taken in the Jura Arc, with the creation of Switzerland's first integrated healthcare organization around the Hôpital du Jura Bernois, in partnership with Visana and the Canton of Bern.

AEVIS' two largest participations continue to perform well in 4Q2022 and AEVIS expects its revenues to exceed CHF 1 billion for the first time in its history. In line with the Group's investment activity, the current investment portfolio is expected to generate significant dividends and capital gains at the holding level in fiscal 2022, which should allow for a continuation and intensification of the ordinary dividend policy in 2023.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.