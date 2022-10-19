|
19.10.2022 17:40:17
AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW Repayment of the CHF 145 million bond issued on 17 October 2016
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 19 October 2022
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has fully repaid today its last outstanding bond, the CHF 145 million AEV161 bond at 2.00%, at maturity.
Between 2012 and 2016, AEVIS has successfully issued CHF 675 million in various bonds ranging from 4.25% to 2.00%, to fund its investments and the growth of its subsidiaries. All these bonds have now been fully repaid.
The company will closely monitor market conditions and could return to the capital markets depending on opportunities and acquisitions.
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate company, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.
