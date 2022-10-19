AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW Repayment of the CHF 145 million bond issued on 17 October 2016

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Fribourg, 19 October 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) has fully repaid today its last outstanding bond, the CHF 145 million AEV161 bond at 2.00%, at maturity.

Between 2012 and 2016, AEVIS has successfully issued CHF 675 million in various bonds ranging from 4.25% to 2.00%, to fund its investments and the growth of its subsidiaries. All these bonds have now been fully repaid.

The company will closely monitor market conditions and could return to the capital markets depending on opportunities and acquisitions.

For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate company, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.