24-Aug-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Fribourg, 24 August 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA AEVS.SW: Revenues up by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million) in the first semester of 2022

The various acquisitions in the hotel and hospital segments are bearing fruit. Organic growth amounts to 9.8%.

Consolidated revenues of AEVIS VICTORIA increased considerably in the first half of 2022, due to the normalization of the situation in the hotel sector and the various acquisitions completed in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Total revenues increased by 42.6% to CHF 584.2 million (2021: CHF 409.8 million), driven by organic growth of 9.8% and the consolidation of the recently acquired entities in the hospital sector.

The hotel segment (Victoria Jungfrau) business normalized after the lifting of the Covid-related restrictions and revenues of CHF 80.2 million (2021: CHF 52.9 million) resulted in the first half of 2022. The growth of the segment was mainly organic, as LOscar Hotel London, acquired in March 2022, only contributed CHF 1.7 million to revenues. The slow recovery in MICE activities (meetings, incentives, conventions, events) was more than offset by a strong increase in individual guests.

The hospital segment (Swiss Medical Network) achieved gross revenues of CHF 450.0 million (2021: CHF 344.7 million), up by 30.5% due to organic growth of 4.7% and the consolidation of Hôpital du Jura bernois, Klinik Pyramid am See, Rosenklinik and Xundheitzentren. Net revenues (medical fees excluded) increased by 33.9% to CHF 392.2 million (2021: CHF 293.0 million)

AEVIS VICTORIA's investment activities contributed CHF 51.3 million to total revenues, in particular through the sale of the participation in Medgate to Otto Group.

AEVIS VICTORIA will publish its full Half Year Report 2022 on 16 September 2022.

