AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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27.03.2026 07:00:03
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – Swiss Medical Network Holding SA publishes 2025 results and accelerates the expansion of its integrated care model
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Press release
Fribourg, 27 March 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – Swiss Medical Network Holding SA publishes 2025 results and accelerates the expansion of its integrated care model
Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (SMN) closed the 2025 financial year with consolidated gross revenues of CHF 988.5 million, up 21.7% compared to 2024. Net revenues (excluding medical fees) reached CHF 835.1 million, up 21.9%, including 2% organic growth. EBITDAR amounted to CHF 133.0 million, an increase of 16.8%, while EBITDA reached CHF 45.6 million, up 17.0% year-on-year. The EBITDAR margin stood at 15.9% (2024: 16.6%), reflecting the temporary dilutive impact of acquisitions, notably Spital Zofingen and Centromedico. Excluding acquisitions, EBITDAR margin improved to 17.2% (2024: 16.6%), and reached 19.7% in the hospital division (2024: 19.0%). This level of profitability represents an average across all units, with margins ranging from 0% for recently acquired entities to 32% for the most mature hospitals, highlighting the significant upside potential from ramp-up cases. Cash flow from operations amounted to CHF 75.5 million, while Free Cash Flow reached CHF 130.6 million, which allowed the group to significantly deleverage its balance sheet and increase its financial flexibility, with net debt reduced by CHF 112.5 million.
SMN demonstrated strong resilience in profitability, alongside clear underlying improvement, despite several significant headwinds during the year. These included elevated one-off costs related to the integration of Spital Zofingen (notably linked to transitional service level agreements with the former owner Kantonsspital Aarau) and Centromedico; costs associated with the relocation of Montbrillant’s inpatient services to St-Imier and Neuchâtel; the implementation of the electronic health record; continued investments in the expansion of the integrated care model; persistently high electricity costs due to the hedging policy, which expired at year-end; as well as a series of cost optimization measures, with benefits expected from 2026 onwards (including restructuring measures, new IT and facility management contracts).
A transformative year driven by integration and network expansion
« 2025 marks a decisive step in the deployment of our integrated care strategy. With the expansion into new regions and the strengthening of our ambulatory network, we are building a scalable and sustainable healthcare model for Switzerland. The number of people insured with VIVA has doubled to over 7’000 and is on track to double again by 2027, reaching critical mass », says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, Delegate of the Board of Directors of Swiss Medical Network Holding SA.
Hospital division: strong performance and international recognition
In 2025, Swiss Medical Network achieved a major milestone by joining the Mayo Clinic Care Network with seven institutions, becoming the first healthcare provider in Europe to do so. This partnership further enhances medical quality and provides access to leading international expertise.
Ambulatory care: a key pillar for the integrated care model
Outlook 2026: strong start driven by organic growth and improving profitability
Swiss Medical Network expects to continue its positive trajectory in 2026, with a focus on improving profitability of recently acquired entities and further expanding integrated care regions. Based on current assessments, the Group expects no material impact from the newly introduced Swiss TARDOC tariff system. The Group targets organic growth of 2 to 3%, with EBITDAR margin expected to reach above 20.5% in 2026, as well as a further improvement of the EBITDAR margin to around 23% in the mid term. For 2026, SMN expects EBITDA in the range of CHF 75–85 million, with a return to positive net profit.
For further information:
About Swiss Medical Network
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
2298770 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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