AEVIS VICTORIA SA Consolidated EBITDA 2022 up by more than 60% to between CHF 125 and 130 million (2021: CHF 78.4m); net profit 2022 will exceed CHF 60 million (2021: CHF 4.6m)



Fribourg, 20 March 2023

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) Consolidated EBITDA 2022 up by more than 60% to between CHF 125 and 130 million (2021: CHF 78.4m); net profit 2022 will exceed CHF 60 million (2021: CHF 4.6m)

Two weeks before the publication of its Annual Report 2022, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) informs that, with consolidated revenues of more than one billion Swiss francs (CHF 1144 million), the EBITDA margin and the net result are up sharply, in particular following the normalization of the hotel business. Consolidated EBITDAR (before rent) will exceed CHF 200 million, with an EBITDAR margin over 20%. EBITDA will be between CHF 125 and 130 million, with a margin above 12%. The 2022 net income will exceed CHF 60 million (2021: CHF 4.6m).

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.