AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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05.11.2026 07:00:09
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Continued Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2026
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 5 November 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Continued Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2026
Consolidated gross revenue up 8.2% (7.7% organic), driven by healthcare. Net revenue stable at CHF 789.4 million, up 0.6% on a like-for-like basis.
In the first nine months of 2026, AEVIS VICTORIA SA generated consolidated gross revenue of CHF 972.7 million (9M 2025: CHF 899.2 million), an increase of 8.2%. Net revenue, the Group’s key reference metric, amounted to CHF 789.4 million (9M 2025: CHF 789.9 million), stable (-0.1%). Excluding scope effects and the sale of apartments in Zermatt recognized in 2025, net revenue grew by 0.6%.
The growth in gross revenue mainly reflects the presentation of fees of independent physicians at Swiss Medical Network. These fees are recognized in gross revenue and then passed through as third-party services; they amounted to CHF 183.3 million (9M 2025: CHF 109.3 million). Net revenue, which excludes these fees, is the Group’s key reference metric.
Healthcare: Solid Growth and Integration of Radiologia Ticino
The hospital business posted gross revenue of CHF 632.9 million (+12.2%) and net revenue of CHF 466.3 million, a slight decrease of 0.5% (+0.8% excluding Privatklinik Lindberg). The outpatient business recorded gross revenue of CHF 91.6 million (+6.2%) and net revenue of CHF 80.0 million (+5.2%), of which CHF 4.4 million was contributed by Radiologia Ticino.
The transfer of Privatklinik Lindberg’s medical activities to the Bethanien (Zurich) and Belair (Schaffhausen) clinics has been completed; Kantonsspital Winterthur took over the premises on October 1, 2026. The full positive impact of this measure will be felt from fiscal year 2027. The continuous improvement in profitability over the first nine months, combined with the restructuring measures implemented, provides a solid foundation for the remainder of fiscal year 2026 and for 2027.
Hospitality: Higher Average Rates and Acceleration at Period-End
Real Estate: Rental Income Up 12.2%
For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life
End of Inside Information
2428694 05-Nov-2026 CET/CEST
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