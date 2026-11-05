AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Continued Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2026



05-Nov-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 5 November 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Continued Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2026

Consolidated gross revenue up 8.2% (7.7% organic), driven by healthcare. Net revenue stable at CHF 789.4 million, up 0.6% on a like-for-like basis.

In the first nine months of 2026, AEVIS VICTORIA SA generated consolidated gross revenue of CHF 972.7 million (9M 2025: CHF 899.2 million), an increase of 8.2%. Net revenue, the Group’s key reference metric, amounted to CHF 789.4 million (9M 2025: CHF 789.9 million), stable (-0.1%). Excluding scope effects and the sale of apartments in Zermatt recognized in 2025, net revenue grew by 0.6%.

The growth in gross revenue mainly reflects the presentation of fees of independent physicians at Swiss Medical Network. These fees are recognized in gross revenue and then passed through as third-party services; they amounted to CHF 183.3 million (9M 2025: CHF 109.3 million). Net revenue, which excludes these fees, is the Group’s key reference metric.

Healthcare: Solid Growth and Integration of Radiologia Ticino

Swiss Medical Network, which operates 18 clinics and hospitals and 80 outpatient centers, generated gross revenue of CHF 804.2 million (9M 2025: CHF 722.6 million), up 11.3% (10.7% organic). Net revenue rose 1.2% to CHF 620.9 million (9M 2025: CHF 613.3 million). On a constant scope basis, i.e., excluding Radiologia Ticino, which has been consolidated since January 1, 2026, growth was 0.5%, or 1.6% excluding the impact of the restructuring of Privatklinik Lindberg.

The hospital business posted gross revenue of CHF 632.9 million (+12.2%) and net revenue of CHF 466.3 million, a slight decrease of 0.5% (+0.8% excluding Privatklinik Lindberg). The outpatient business recorded gross revenue of CHF 91.6 million (+6.2%) and net revenue of CHF 80.0 million (+5.2%), of which CHF 4.4 million was contributed by Radiologia Ticino.

The transfer of Privatklinik Lindberg’s medical activities to the Bethanien (Zurich) and Belair (Schaffhausen) clinics has been completed; Kantonsspital Winterthur took over the premises on October 1, 2026. The full positive impact of this measure will be felt from fiscal year 2027. The continuous improvement in profitability over the first nine months, combined with the restructuring measures implemented, provides a solid foundation for the remainder of fiscal year 2026 and for 2027.

Hospitality: Higher Average Rates and Acceleration at Period-End

MRH Switzerland AG, the Group’s hospitality division managed by Michel Reybier Hospitality, generated revenue of CHF 159.5 million (9M 2025: CHF 157.4 million), up 1.3%, entirely organic. The average daily rate rose 5.4% to CHF 607 and revenue per available room (RevPAR) 5.1% to CHF 348, with occupancy virtually stable at 57.4%. Momentum picked up significantly toward the end of the period, with September revenue up 9.2%.

Real Estate: Rental Income Up 12.2%

Swiss Hotel Properties SA generated revenue of CHF 29.5 million (9M 2025: CHF 36.1 million). The decline reflects the comparison base, which included CHF 10.1 million in gains on the sale of apartments in Zermatt (CHF 0.3 million in 2026). Rental income rose 12.2% to CHF 29.2 million.

For further information

Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.