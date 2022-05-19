AEVIS VICTORIA SA First quarter 2022 consolidated revenue up by 61.6% to CHF 316.3 million

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

EBITDA of CHF 65.1 million and profit before taxes of CHF 48.6 million

The investment company AEVIS VICTORIA (AEVIS) achieved sharply higher results in the first quarter of 2022. Swiss Medical Network and the hospitality segment, which has seen its activities normalize following the lifting of all pandemic-related restrictions, grew strongly. The sale of the Medgate investment resulted in a significant profit and all the Groups participations show further improving results.

In total, AEVIS achieved revenues of CHF 316.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, a significant increase of 61.6% year-on-year (CHF 195.7 million) and 78.4% more compared to the pre-pandemic level of CHF 177.3 million in Q1 2019. Organic growth of the operating activities was 14.9%, excluding the gain on the sale of the Medgate Group of CHF 47.1 million and the expanded portfolio following various acquisitions in 2021 and early 2022. EBITDA increased markedly from CHF 13.6 million in the previous year to CHF 65.1 million in the reporting period.

Swiss Medical Network's sales grew strongly thanks to a significant expansion of the scope of consolidation during the second half year of 2021 (increase of the shareholdings in Hôpital du Jura bernois SA to 52%, Rosenklinik AG to 100% and Klinik Pyramide am See AG to 100%, 80% acquisition of 11 Xundheitszentren of Caisse des Médecins). Total sales reached CHF 224.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, a growth of 30.3% compared to the previous year (CHF 172.5 million). At the same time, the Group's hospitals grew organically by 2.1%. Net sales (excluding medical fees) amounted to CHF 195.5 million, 33.5% higher than in 2021 (CHF 146.4 million).

The Hospitality business, consisting of ten 4- and 5-star hotels in Switzerland, recovered from the pandemic-related travel restrictions and temporary closures in the previous year and achieved substantial organic growth of 145.9%. As a result, segment sales increased from CHF 16.8 million to CHF 41.3 million. The acquisition end of March 2022 of the boutique hotel LOscar in London (UK) has no impact on the first quarter financial statements.

In line with its investment activity, the Groups current investment portfolio should generate significant dividends and capital gains at the holding level in 2022, which should allow continuing and intensifying its ordinary dividend policy in 2023.

