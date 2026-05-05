AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
|
05.05.2026 18:30:04
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Infracore SA enters into a long-term lease with Kantonsspital Winterthur for the Privatklinik Lindberg building
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Contract
Press release
Fribourg, 5 May 2026
Infracore SA enters into a long-term lease with Kantonsspital Winterthur for the Privatklinik Lindberg building
Infracore, Switzerland’s leading specialist in healthcare real estate, announces the signing of a long-term commercial lease with Kantonsspital Winterthur (KSW). KSW will gradually lease the spaces becoming available at Schickstrasse 11 in Winterthur. The change of tenant follows the relocation of the activities of Privatklinik Lindberg to the Swiss Medical Network sites in Zurich (Privatklinik Bethanien) and Schaffhausen (Privatklinik Belair).
The takeover of the premises by KSW will take place progressively, with the contract scheduled to take effect on October 1, 2026, subject to standard conditions, in particular those related to operating permits. The lease covers the hospital building, the parking garage, and associated outdoor areas, totaling approximately 10’484 sqm excluding parking spaces. KSW plans in particular to develop its acute geriatric and palliative care services on the site.
This transaction illustrates the quality of Infracore’s real estate portfolio. It confirms the ability of the Group’s hospital assets to meet the needs of leading healthcare operators, while contributing to the gradual diversification of Infracore’s tenant base. It also marks the establishment of a long-term real estate partnership between two major players in the Swiss healthcare system.
Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore, stated: «This transaction represents another important step toward realizing Infracore’s vision: to become the leading Swiss healthcare real estate platform. With the gradual takeover of the Lindberg building by Kantonsspital Winterthur and the upcoming acquisition of the See-Spital site in Horgen, the share of Infracore’s rental income linked to Swiss Medical Network is expected to decrease to approximately 75%, compared with 89% currently. This development confirms both the quality of our assets, the relevance of our model, and the significant growth potential of the healthcare real estate sector in Switzerland. »
For more information: Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
About Infracore SA
End of Media Release
2321892 05.05.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!