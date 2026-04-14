AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Infracore SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – All proposals approved



14.04.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 14 April 2026

Infracore SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders – All proposals approved

Infracore SA, Switzerland’s leading specialist in healthcare real estate, held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2025. All of the Board of Directors' proposals to the Annual General Meeting were approved. Martin Gafner, Antoine Hubert and Edward K. Aldag, Jr. were re-elected as Board members for a one-year term until the next Ordinary General Meeting. Dr. Stephan P. Thaler and Céline Amaudruz were elected as Board members, also for a one-year term. The proposed distribution of CHF 3.45 per share and participation certificate was also approved, confirming the Company’s stable distribution policy. It consists of a dividend of CHF 2.85 per share and participation certificate and a distribution of CHF 0.60 per share and participation certificate from the capital contribution reserves.

Board of Directors – Organization and Committees

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors held its constitutive meeting and confirmed Martin Gafner as Chairman and Antoine Hubert as Vice-Chairman. The Board also established three standing committees to support its governance and oversight functions. The Audit and Compliance Committee will be chaired by Céline Amaudruz, with Antoine Hubert and Martin Gafner as members. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee will be chaired by Edward K. Aldag Jr., with Martin Gafner and Dr. Stephan P. Thaler serving as members. The Strategy and Investment Committee will be chaired by Antoine Hubert, with Edward K. Aldag, Jr. and Dr. Stephan P. Thaler as members.

2026 Outlook

Infracore maintains a positive outlook for the 2026 financial year. The guidance notably includes the integration of See-Spital in Horgen and anticipates growth in rental income as well as key financial metrics. The Company expects an increase in Funds From Operations (FFO) to more than CHF 48 million (2025: CHF 42.3 million) and a dividend in the range of CHF 45 million, corresponding to more than CHF 3.80 per share. These expectations reflect the strength of Infracore’s business model and the long-term value creation potential of its healthcare real estate portfolio.

For more information:

Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Alexandre Müller, amu@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 635 64 13

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is a Swiss healthcare real estate company that owns, develops and manages hospital and clinic properties under long-term leases. Headquartered in Fribourg, the Group’s portfolio comprises 47 properties across 19 prime locations in Switzerland, totaling 221’157 sqm and a market value of CHF 1.41 billion. The assets are almost fully let under long-duration, inflation-indexed leases, predominantly to entities of Swiss Medical Network. Infracore generates recurring income from its stabilized portfolio and pursues growth through campus optimizations, extensions and selective developments, supported by a pipeline of about 42’053 sqm development potential. Infracore is jointly controlled by Medical Properties Trust, Inc. and AEVIS VICTORIA SA. www.infracore.ch.