AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Quarter Results

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch posts revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026



13.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Interlaken, 13 Mai 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS.SW) – MRH Switzerland AG, AEVIS VICTORIA’s hospitality branch posts revenue growth in the first quarter of 2026

In a Swiss market that was stable over the quarter but more volatile in March, MRH Switzerland (“MRH”) continued its progression with revenue of CHF 67.8 million and stable EBITDAR of CHF 22.0 million. This performance confirms the resilience of AEVIS VICTORIA’s hotel portfolio and the relevance of its long-standing partnership with Michel Reybier Hospitality.

MRH generated consolidated revenue of CHF 67.8 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 1.0 % compared with the same period of the previous year. This performance comes against the backdrop of a Swiss hotel market that was broadly stable over the quarter, with 9.9 million overnight stays between January and March 2026, a limited increase of 0.1 % according to the Swiss Federal Statistical Office. Against this backdrop, MRH’s revenue growth confirms the portfolio’s resilience.

EBITDAR, the benchmark operating indicator for MRH given the integrated real-estate structure of the AEVIS group, remained stable at CHF 22.0 million, representing a margin of 32.4% of net revenue, compared with 32.7 % in the first quarter of 2025. The vast majority of rents are paid to Swiss Hotel Properties, a real-estate company wholly owned by AEVIS VICTORIA; only the buildings of the Bellevue Palace and the Crans Ambassador are not owned by Swiss Hotel Properties.

At the MRH operating level, total revenue reached CHF 67.7 million, compared with CHF 67.0 million a year earlier. Accommodation revenue rose to CHF 40.5 million, supported by an improvement in the average room rate to CHF 766, compared with CHF 738 in the first quarter of 2025. RevPAR edged up to CHF 398, despite an occupancy rate that was slightly lower at 51.9 %, compared with 53.3 % a year earlier.

This trend reflects a disciplined pricing strategy that favors revenue quality over volume growth alone. Mountain properties, in particular in Davos and Zermatt, continued to contribute strongly to the quarter’s performance.

MRH is the result of a close partnership between AEVIS VICTORIA and Michel Reybier Hospitality, whose expertise in luxury hospitality, fine dining and customer experience has supported the development of the hospitality division since 2014. This long-term partnership is a differentiating element in the management and positioning of the group’s hotel assets.

Outlook

Following a strong 2025 for Swiss hospitality, the first quarter of 2026 confirms a normalization of the market. Switzerland Tourism is anticipating a moderate decline in overnight stays for the year as a whole, while noting that summer demand should remain stable, supported by domestic clientele and nearby markets.

In this context, MRH intends to continue its strategy based on revenue quality, pricing discipline and ongoing improvement of the operating performance of each asset, drawing on the complementarity between AEVIS VICTORIA’s hotel portfolio and the know-how of Michel Reybier Hospitality.

For more information: Media and investor relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, + 41 79 705 88 15





About MRH Switzerland AG

MRH Switzerland AG is a hotel chain operating eleven palaces in Switzerland and abroad, under the Michel Reybier Hospitality brand. The hotels are located in premium destinations, including Zurich, Interlaken, Bern, Crans Montana, Zermatt, Davos, Flims and London. MRH Switzerland AG manages a portfolio with 1’180 rooms in operation, generating substantial annual traffic with 367’819 overnight stays. The chain employs 1’153 staff members. MRH Switzerland AG is a 100 % subsidiary of

AEVIS VICTORIA SA.

www.michelreybierhospitality.com

About Michel Reybier Hospitality

For more than 20 years, Michel Reybier has been blazing the trail for a singular, highly contemporary vision of luxury and hospitality. Each of the Michel Reybier Hospitality destinations upholds his cherished values of excellence, authenticity and simplicity. Whether in a hotel, a villa or a private apartment, in the mountains or by the sea, in the countryside, in the heart of the vineyards or in the city... A sole requirement: namely exceptional places that throb with a distinctive emotion. A sole ambition: to share a refined art of living, dedicated above all else to our guests’ well-being and pleasure. This holistic approach is based on unforgettable experiences, where sport, food, wellness and passion form an inseparable whole. This approach is supported by the medical expertise of Nescens, whose ultimate goal is to ensure people live better, healthier lives for as long as possible. The promise of instilling meaning into each and every moment.

www.michelreybierhospitality.com

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3 %, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30 %, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW).

www.aevis.com