AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved



28-Apr-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 28 April 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2021. All the agenda items were approved. The 2021 annual accounts were accepted and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. The existing Board Members, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of retained earnings including an allocation to the legal retained earnings of CHF 475'685, an ordinary distribution of CHF 0.40 per share and an extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.60 per share. The ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.20 per share (CHF 0.13 net) and the ordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on 4 May 2022 (ex-date 2 May 2022). The extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share (CHF 0.195 net) and the extraordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.30 per share will be paid on 5 July 2022 (ex-date 1 July 2022).

The shareholders also approved the amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the holding of general meetings, and the increase and extension of the authorized capital.



For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



