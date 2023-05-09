Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
09.05.2023 17:40:29

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

09-May-2023 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 9 May 2023

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
Dividend distribution of CHF 0.75 per share approved 

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2022. All agenda items were approved. The 2022 annual accounts were accepted and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. The existing Board Members, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The shareholders approved the appropriation of retained earnings including an ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.45 per share, an extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share and the carry forward of the remaining retained earnings. The ordinary dividend will be paid on 3 July 2023 (ex-date 29 June 2023) and the extraordinary dividend on 2 October 2023 (ex-date 28 September 2023).

The shareholders also approved the amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the share capital, the share register, the duty to make an offer, the corporate bodies and allocation of profit, the mandates outside the company and the publications.

The General Meeting finally approved the replacement of the authorized capital by the introduction of a capital band between CHF 42264'730 (lower limit) and CHF 126'794'190 (upper limit). The Board of Directors is hence authorized to increase or reduce the share capital within the capital band for a period of five years. The shareholders also approved the increase of the conditional capital from CHF 34'210'000 to CHF 38'979'730 for convertible loans.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Inside Information

1628393  09-May-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628393&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AEVIS VICTORIA SA 11,08 0,00% AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Inflationsdaten am Mittwoch: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX gibt letztlich nach -- DAX schließlich stabil -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt wagte unterdessen keine großen Sprünge, dennoch prägten im Handelsverlauf rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der US-Aktienmarkt notierte am Dienstag unterhalb der Nulllinie. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen