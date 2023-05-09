|
09.05.2023 17:40:29
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Fribourg, 9 May 2023
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2022. All agenda items were approved. The 2022 annual accounts were accepted and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. The existing Board Members, namely Christian Wenger (Chairman), Raymond Loretan (Vice-Chairman), Antoine Hubert (Delegate of the Board), Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George were re-elected for a one-year term until the end of the next Ordinary General Meeting. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected respectively as Chairman and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
The shareholders approved the appropriation of retained earnings including an ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.45 per share, an extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share and the carry forward of the remaining retained earnings. The ordinary dividend will be paid on 3 July 2023 (ex-date 29 June 2023) and the extraordinary dividend on 2 October 2023 (ex-date 28 September 2023).
The shareholders also approved the amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the share capital, the share register, the duty to make an offer, the corporate bodies and allocation of profit, the mandates outside the company and the publications.
The General Meeting finally approved the replacement of the authorized capital by the introduction of a capital band between CHF 42264'730 (lower limit) and CHF 126'794'190 (upper limit). The Board of Directors is hence authorized to increase or reduce the share capital within the capital band for a period of five years. The shareholders also approved the increase of the conditional capital from CHF 34'210'000 to CHF 38'979'730 for convertible loans.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Inside Information
1628393 09-May-2023 CET/CEST
