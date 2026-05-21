AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105

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21.05.2026 17:40:04

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

21.05.2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 21 May 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: all proposals approved

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) today held its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2025. All items on the agenda were approved. The annual accounts for 2025 were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board Members and to the Management. Shareholders approved to carry forward the retained earnings in the amount of CHF 455'383'105. The Annual General Meeting also approved the Remuneration Report 2025 and the Report on non-financial matters.

The General Meeting renewed the mandates of Antoine Hubert, Raymond Loretan, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George as members of the Board of Directors for a one-year term and appointed Antoine Hubert as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Raymond Loretan remains Vice-chairman. Dr Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler were re-elected as Chairman and member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, respectively.

For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com. 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2331748  21.05.2026 CET/CEST

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