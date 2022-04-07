AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2022



07-Apr-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Fribourg, 7 April 2022

AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 April 2022

Ordinary distribution of CHF 0.40 per share and extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.60 per share

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) will hold its Ordinary General Meeting for the financial year 2021 on Thursday, 28 April 2022, at 14:30, in the company's offices in Echandens. In accordance with Article 27 of the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 and as decided by the Board of Directors of AEVIS, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. It will be impossible for shareholders or other representatives to physically attend the General Meeting.

The investment activity has allowed to realize substantial profit at the holding level and the Board of Directors therefore proposes an appropriation of retained earnings including an allocation to the legal retained earnings of CHF 475'685, an ordinary distribution of CHF 0.40 per share and an extraordinary distribution of CHF 0.60 per share. The Board thus confirms the company's dividend policy and its willingness to share the value created by the company with its shareholders.

When approved, the ordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.20 per share (CHF 0.13 net) and the ordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.20 per share will be paid on 4 May 2022 (ex-date 2 May 2022). The extraordinary dividend distribution of CHF 0.30 per share (CHF 0.195 net) and the extraordinary distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 0.30 per share will be paid on 5 July 2022 (ex-date 1 July 2022).

Among other regular agenda items of the General Meeting, the shareholders will be asked to approve the individual re-election of Christian Wenger (as Member and Chairman), Raymond Loretan, Antoine Hubert, Michel Reybier, Antoine Kohler and Dr Cédric A. George for a term of one year until the next ordinary General Meeting. The Board of Directors also proposes to re-elect Cédric A. George and Antoine Kohler as Members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Jacques-Daniel Noverraz as independent Proxy and Berney Associés Audit SA as auditor for the financial year 2022.

The shareholders will also vote on amendments to the Articles of Association in connection with the Swiss Corporate Law Reform, in particular on the holding of general meetings.

The General Meeting will finally be called to approve the increase and extension of the authorized capital, allowing the Board of Directors to increase the share capital by a maximum nominal amount of CHF 42'264'730 million until 28 April 2024, with the objective to finance potential acquisitions.

The complete Agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting for the year 2021 (in French) can be downloaded using the link below:

https://www.aevis.com/_media/2022/04/ago_2021.pdf



For further information:

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Philippe R. Blangey, prb@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 (0) 43 268 32 35 or +41 (0) 79 785 46 32

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 (0) 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVISs main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network SA (90%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, Victoria-Jungfrau AG, a luxury hotel group managing ten luxury hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.