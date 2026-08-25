AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105

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25.08.2026 07:00:04

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares with a family office – increase in free float

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares with a family office – increase in free float

25.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 25 August 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares with a family office – increase in free float

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) is pleased to announce the placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares, representing approximately 1.2% of the share capital, with the family office of the Demole family. The transaction was executed on-exchange on 21 August 2026 at a price of CHF 12.40 per share, for a total consideration of CHF 12.4 million.

The shares placed originate from a reference shareholder of AEVIS. The placement increases the free float of the AEVIS share by approximately 1.2% and reflects the intention of the reference shareholders to diversify the company's shareholder base by adding a long-term investor.

«The arrival of a family office among our shareholders reflects the growing interest of long-term investors in AEVIS and its portfolio of investments in services to people. The increase in the free float will also improve the liquidity of the share,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS VICTORIA SA.

The transaction does not involve the issuance of any new shares and will have no dilutive effect on existing shareholders.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2387900  25.08.2026 CET/CEST

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