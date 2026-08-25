AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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25.08.2026 07:00:04
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares with a family office – increase in free float
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Fribourg, 25 August 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares with a family office – increase in free float
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) is pleased to announce the placement of a block of 1’000’000 shares, representing approximately 1.2% of the share capital, with the family office of the Demole family. The transaction was executed on-exchange on 21 August 2026 at a price of CHF 12.40 per share, for a total consideration of CHF 12.4 million.
The shares placed originate from a reference shareholder of AEVIS. The placement increases the free float of the AEVIS share by approximately 1.2% and reflects the intention of the reference shareholders to diversify the company's shareholder base by adding a long-term investor.
«The arrival of a family office among our shareholders reflects the growing interest of long-term investors in AEVIS and its portfolio of investments in services to people. The increase in the free float will also improve the liquidity of the share,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS VICTORIA SA.
The transaction does not involve the issuance of any new shares and will have no dilutive effect on existing shareholders.
For further information:
About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
End of Media Release
2387900 25.08.2026 CET/CEST
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