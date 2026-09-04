AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105

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04.09.2026 07:00:03

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each with a long-term Institutional Investor

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each with a long-term Institutional Investor

04.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 4 September 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each with a long-term Institutional Investor

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces the placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each, representing a total of 1’000’000 shares or approximately 1.4% of the share capital, with a long-term institutional fund. The transactions were executed on-exchange on 3 September 2026 at a price of CHF 12.40 per share, for a total consideration of CHF 12.4 million.

The shares placed originate from a former Board member and a non-executive Board member of AEVIS, whose term of office will end at the next Annual General Meeting. These placements continue the diversification of the shareholder base initiated by the reference shareholders and ensure an orderly transition of these shareholdings to a long-term institutional investor, without putting pressure on the market.

«Following the recent addition of a family office to our shareholder base, the arrival of a long-term institutional investor confirms investors’ interest in AEVIS and its portfolio of investments in services to people,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS.

The transaction does not involve the issuance of any new shares and has no dilutive effect on existing shareholders.

For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15
Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10

About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2393632  04.09.2026 CET/CEST

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