AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
|
04.09.2026 07:00:03
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each with a long-term Institutional Investor
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Fribourg, 4 September 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA: placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each with a long-term Institutional Investor
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces the placement of two blocks of 500’000 shares each, representing a total of 1’000’000 shares or approximately 1.4% of the share capital, with a long-term institutional fund. The transactions were executed on-exchange on 3 September 2026 at a price of CHF 12.40 per share, for a total consideration of CHF 12.4 million.
The shares placed originate from a former Board member and a non-executive Board member of AEVIS, whose term of office will end at the next Annual General Meeting. These placements continue the diversification of the shareholder base initiated by the reference shareholders and ensure an orderly transition of these shareholdings to a long-term institutional investor, without putting pressure on the market.
«Following the recent addition of a family office to our shareholder base, the arrival of a long-term institutional investor confirms investors’ interest in AEVIS and its portfolio of investments in services to people,» says Fabrice Zumbrunnen, CEO of AEVIS.
The transaction does not involve the issuance of any new shares and has no dilutive effect on existing shareholders.
For further information
About AEVIS VICTORIA SA
End of Media Release
2393632 04.09.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA
|13,60
|3,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: ATX geht mit kräftigen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester - 26.000-Punkte-Marke hält -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex legte leicht zu. Die US-Börsen notieren mit roten Vorzeichen. Am Freitag ging es an den Börsen in Asien mehrheitlich nach oben.