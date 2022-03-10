AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Disposal

AEVIS VICTORIA SA sells its participation in Medgate to Otto Group



10-March-2022 / 17:45 CET/CEST

In 2016, the investment company AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) acquired a 40% minority stake in Medgate Group, which has now become the leading telemedicine provider in Switzerland with over 20 years of experience. AEVIS has accompanied and financially supported the development of Medgate for 6 years, allowing the creation of a key player in the telemedicine sector in Europe. In the context of a financing round initiated by Medgate in 2021 to finance various acquisitions, amongst others in Germany, AEVIS has sold its participation to the German Otto Group, which will take over this role and accompany Medgate for its further expansion. The proceeds of the sale will significantly strengthen AEVIS's financial capacity and will be redeployed in its investment activities. The parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.



