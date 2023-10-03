|
03.10.2023 17:40:04
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Press release
Fribourg, 3 October 2023
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVS:SW) Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt
Swiss Hotels Properties SA (SHP), a 100% subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) dedicated to hospitality real estate, acquired five properties around the Mont Cervin Palace in Zermatt. The well-maintained residential and commercial properties have a rental surface of 9841 sqm, on plots adjacent to existing SHP properties totaling 10425 sqm. The properties are integrated into SHP as of October 2023.
SHP owns the Mont Cervin Palace, Petit Cervin, Schweizerhof and Monte Rosa hotels, operated by Michel Reybier Hospitality, in the center of Zermatt since 2020. As the largest owner of hotel real estate in Zermatt, SHP is further strengthening its position with quality commercial real estate leased to a wide variety of local and international tenants.
With this acquisition, the market value of AEVIS' hotel properties will increase by just over CHF 50 million to CHF 825.9 million, with total annual rental income of CHF 26.8 million and an LTV (loan to value) under 50%.
For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
1740301 03.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Nachrichten
|
03.10.23
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA Swiss Hotel Properties SA expands its real estate portfolio in Zermatt (EQS Group)
|
03.10.23
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA Swiss Hotel Properties ergänzt Immobilien-Portfolio in Zermatt (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|SPI-Titel AEVIS VICTORIA SA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine frühe Investition in AEVIS VICTORIA SA abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|SPI-Wert AEVIS VICTORIA SA-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in AEVIS VICTORIA SA gekostet (finanzen.at)
|
15.09.23
|SPI-Wert AEVIS VICTORIA SA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in AEVIS VICTORIA SA abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
14.09.23
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA Publikation des Halbjahresberichts 2023 (EQS Group)
|
14.09.23
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA Publication of the half-year report 2023 (EQS Group)
|
08.09.23
|SPI-Papier AEVIS VICTORIA SA-Aktie: So viel hätte eine frühe Investition in AEVIS VICTORIA SA abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA
|11,08
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen letztlich verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen gehen mit herben Abschlägen aus dem Hande
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street gaben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.