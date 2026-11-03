AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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03.11.2026 07:00:03
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Financing
Press release
Fribourg, 3 November 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA signed an amendment to extend its CHF 150 million syndicated credit facility with a consortium of nine Swiss banks, led by UBS Switzerland AG as arranger and agent.
The maturity date of the facility, originally set for 25 April 2027, has been extended to 25 April 2028, with an option to extend it for a further year. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged.
Thanks to improved profitability and a reduction in net debt, Swiss Medical Network has also benefited, since 30 September 2026, from a 100-basis-point reduction in the applicable margin, which is linked to the net debt/EBITDA ratio.
“The early extension of this facility by the entire banking syndicate confirms the banks’ confidence in Swiss Medical Network’s operational and financial trajectory,” says Michel Keusch, CFO of AEVIS.
For further information:
About Swiss Medical Network
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
2426830 03.11.2026 CET/CEST
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