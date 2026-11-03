El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt. Jetzt mehr erfahren! -W-

AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie

AEVIS VICTORIA ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.11.2026 07:00:03

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Financing
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

03.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Press release

Fribourg, 3 November 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Extends its CHF 150 Million Syndicated Credit Facility

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) announces that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network SA signed an amendment to extend its CHF 150 million syndicated credit facility with a consortium of nine Swiss banks, led by UBS Switzerland AG as arranger and agent.

The maturity date of the facility, originally set for 25 April 2027, has been extended to 25 April 2028, with an option to extend it for a further year. All other terms and conditions of the facility remain unchanged.

Thanks to improved profitability and a reduction in net debt, Swiss Medical Network has also benefited, since 30 September 2026, from a 100-basis-point reduction in the applicable margin, which is linked to the net debt/EBITDA ratio.

“The early extension of this facility by the entire banking syndicate confirms the banks’ confidence in Swiss Medical Network’s operational and financial trajectory,” says Michel Keusch, CFO of AEVIS.

For further information:
AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich
Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15

About Swiss Medical Network
Swiss Medical Network is one of Switzerland's two leading private clinic and hospital groups. With a nationwide network of 19 clinics and hospitals, 80 outpatient centres and 22 eye clinics, the group covers a comprehensive range of medical services and offers patients access to high-quality care in 16 cantons. Swiss Medical Network is a pioneer in integrated care. With its VIVA healthcare plan and regional care networks, the group promotes coordinated, patient-centred treatment, setting new standards in Swiss healthcare.  Swiss Medical Network Holding is majority-owned by AEVIS VICTORIA SA, which is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. www.swissmedical.net.

AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life
AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS’s main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country’s three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (22.6%, directly and indirectly), a listed real estate company (INFRAC.SW) dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

2426830  03.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

AEVIS VICTORIA SA 15,50 -0,64% AEVIS VICTORIA SA

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.11.26 Oktober 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
01.11.26 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX auf Richtungssuche -- DAX macht Verluste wett -- Wall Street gespalten erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt wankelmütig zeigt, holt der deutsche Leitindex seine Verluste auf. Die US-Börsen dürften den Handel unterschiedlich aufnehmen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen