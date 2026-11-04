AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
|
04.11.2026 07:00:03
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Holding continues to improve profitability: EBITDAR up 17.3% and EBITDA up 41.0% in the first nine months of 2026
|
AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
Press release
Fribourg, 4 November 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Swiss Medical Network Holding continues to improve profitability: EBITDAR up 17.3% and EBITDA up 41.0% in the first nine months of 2026
Swiss Medical Network Holding, a subsidiary of AEVIS VICTORIA SA, confirms, over the first nine month of 2026, the positive profitability trend observed in the first half of the year. Gross revenue reached CHF 804.2 million, up 11.3% and net revenue amounted to CHF 620.9 million (+1.2%). EBITDAR increased by 17.3% to CHF 113.8 million, representing a margin of 18.3% (15.8% in the same period of 2025) and EBITDA rose by 41.0% to CHF 41.6 million. EBIT improved by CHF 7.8 million to CHF -5.3 million.
The increase in gross revenue mainly reflects the change in the presentation of independent physicians’ fees, introduced in 2025. Organic net revenue growth, excluding the impact of the first-time consolidation of Radiologia Ticino as of 1 January 2026, stood at 0.5% (1.6% excluding the impact of the restructuring of Privatklinik Lindberg). The improvement in profitability was primarily organic: on a like-for-like basis, EBITDAR increased by 15.6% and EBITDA by 36.1%.
Operating cash flow from the healthcare division reached CHF 55.1 million, compared with CHF 42.4 million a year earlier (+30.1%).
Hospital network: EBITDAR margin exceeds 21%
The transfer of medical activities from Privatklinik Lindberg to Privatklinik Bethanien (Zurich) and Privatklinik Belair (Schaffhausen) has been completed, and Kantonsspital Winterthur took over the premises on 1 October 2026. The full benefits of this measure will be reflected in the 2027 financial year.
Outpatient and primary care: continued recovery
Financing and outlook
Swiss Medical Network has extended its CHF 150 million syndicated credit facility until 25 April 2028, with an option to extend it by a further year and has benefited from a 100-basis-point reduction in its financing margin since 30 September 2026.
Swiss Medical Network continues to roll out its integrated care model, bringing together hospitals, outpatient and primary care centres, and partner insurers within regional healthcare networks, while further developing the VIVA health plan.
For further information:
About Swiss Medical Network
AEVIS VICTORIA SA – Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
2427854 04.11.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Analysen zu AEVIS VICTORIA SA
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AEVIS VICTORIA SA
|15,60
|0,65%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise sinken weiter: Freundliche Stimmung für den ATX -- DAX könnte neue Rekorde anpeilen -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefer - Kräftige Verluste in Südkorea
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt dürfte die Stimmung freundlich sein. Beim DAX sind sogar neue Rekorde in Reichweite. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich uneinheitlich, mehrheitlich dominieren aber die Verluste.