AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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30.06.2026 07:00:14
AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes announcement of Infracore’s IPO
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Fribourg, 30 June 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes announcement of Infracore’s IPO
AEVIS VICTORIA SA («AEVIS») notes the announcement by Infracore SA («Infracore») of the launch of its initial public offering («IPO»).
This milestone represents an important step in Infracore’s development and is fully aligned with AEVIS’ strategy to continue its transformation into an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.
Infracore is a strategic participation of AEVIS within its healthcare investment portfolio. Infracore holds and develops a unique portfolio of healthcare real estate assets in Switzerland, benefiting from high-quality properties, strong visibility and a differentiated positioning in a sector supported by long-term structural demand.
Infracore’s IPO is expected to enable further growth, enhance the visibility of this participation, improve transparency regarding its market value and contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company.
AEVIS considers Infracore a long-term strategic investment. In this context, AEVIS intends to retain its entire stake in Infracore to support Infracore in its next phase of development.
For more information about the IPO launch, see Infracore’s media release: link to Infracore's website
For further information
AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life
End of Media Release
2356040 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
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