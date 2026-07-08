AEVIS VICTORIA Aktie
WKN DE: A2PLW7 / ISIN: CH0478634105
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08.07.2026 07:00:04
AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes the announced offer size of Infracore’s IPO
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AEVIS VICTORIA SA
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press release
Fribourg, 8 July 2026
AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes the announced offer size of Infracore’s IPO
AEVIS VICTORIA SA (“AEVIS”) notes today’s announcement of the final offer size of Infracore SA (“Infracore”), the Swiss specialist in healthcare real estate.
Infracore’s IPO represents an important strategic milestone in its development. The proceeds of approximately CHF 200 million raised through the issuance of new registered shares for the IPO’s purposes will enable Infracore to pursue further growth, enhance its visibility and improve transparency regarding its market value. Infracore’s IPO will also contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.
Following the IPO capital increase, AEVIS’ (direct and indirect) stake in Infracore will be reduced to 22.6%. Infracore is a strategic participation within AEVIS’ healthcare investment portfolio, and AEVIS intends to retain its entire shareholding in Infracore. As a shareholder, AEVIS will continue to support the company throughout its next phase of development.
For more information about the IPO launch, see Infracore’s media release: link to Infracore's website
For further information
End of Media Release
2362022 08.07.2026 CET/CEST
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