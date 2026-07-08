AEVIS VICTORIA SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes the announced offer size of Infracore’s IPO



08.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Press release

Fribourg, 8 July 2026

AEVIS VICTORIA welcomes the announced offer size of Infracore’s IPO

AEVIS VICTORIA SA (“AEVIS”) notes today’s announcement of the final offer size of Infracore SA (“Infracore”), the Swiss specialist in healthcare real estate.

Infracore’s IPO represents an important strategic milestone in its development. The proceeds of approximately CHF 200 million raised through the issuance of new registered shares for the IPO’s purposes will enable Infracore to pursue further growth, enhance its visibility and improve transparency regarding its market value. Infracore’s IPO will also contribute to a clearer recognition of AEVIS’ intrinsic value as an investment company built around strategic, transparent and value-creating assets.

Following the IPO capital increase, AEVIS’ (direct and indirect) stake in Infracore will be reduced to 22.6%. Infracore is a strategic participation within AEVIS’ healthcare investment portfolio, and AEVIS intends to retain its entire shareholding in Infracore. As a shareholder, AEVIS will continue to support the company throughout its next phase of development.

For more information about the IPO launch, see Infracore’s media release: link to Infracore's website

For further information

AEVIS VICTORIA SA Media and Investor Relations: c/o Dynamics Group, Zurich

Marion Schihin, msc@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 705 88 15

Séverine Van der Schueren, svanderschueren@aevis.com, +41 79 635 04 10



AEVIS VICTORIA SA - Investing for a better life

AEVIS VICTORIA SA invests in healthcare, hospitality & lifestyle and infrastructure. AEVIS's main shareholdings are Swiss Medical Network Holding SA (76.3%, directly and indirectly), the only Swiss private network of hospitals present in the country's three main language regions, MRH Switzerland AG, a luxury hotel group managing eleven hotels in Switzerland and abroad, Infracore SA (30%, directly and indirectly), a real estate company dedicated to healthcare-related infrastructure, Swiss Hotel Properties SA, a hospitality real estate division, and NESCENS SA, a brand dedicated to better aging. AEVIS is listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange (AEVS.SW). www.aevis.com