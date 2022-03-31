AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BWD24154 Issuer Name AEW UK REIT PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Momentum Global Investment Management Ltd City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) UK 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Mar-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 30-Mar-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.970000 0.000000 4.970000 7867700 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BWD24154 7867700 4.970000 Sub Total 8.A 7867700 4.970000% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Harmony Sterling Growth Harmony Sterling Growth 0.250000 0.250000% Sequel Balanced Target Return Sequel Balanced Target Return 0.420000 0.420000% Momentum Multi Asset Value Trust Momentum Multi Asset Value Trust 0.500000 0.500000% Harmony Sterling Balanced Harmony Sterling Growth 0.150000 0.150000% Harmony Cautious Income Harmony Cautious Income 0.080000 0.080000% Momentum Diversified Moderate Momentum Diversified Moderate 0.090000 0.090000% Sequel Cautious Income Strategy Sequel Cautious Income Strategy 0.010000 0.010000% Momentum Diversified Growth Momentum Diversified Growth 0.910000 0.910000% Sequel Growth Target Return Sequel Growth Target Return 0.450000 0.450000% Momentum Diversified Cautious Momentum Diversified Cautious 0.060000 0.060000% Sequel Global Target Income Sequel Global Target Income 0.010000 0.010000% Momentum Diversified Income Momentum Diversified Income 1.590000 1.590000% Sequel Cautious Target Return Sequel Cautious Target Return 0.370000 0.370000% Momentum Diversified Balanced Momentum Diversified Balanced 0.070000 0.070000% 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 30-Mar-2022 13. Place Of Completion The Rex Building, 62 Queen Street, London, EC4R 1EB

