31.03.2022 13:16:04

AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU)
AEW UK REIT plc: Holdings in Company

31-March-2022 / 12:16 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BWD24154

Issuer Name

AEW UK REIT PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Momentum Global Investment Management Ltd

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

UK

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Mar-2022

6. Date on which Issuer notified

30-Mar-2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.970000

0.000000

4.970000

7867700

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BWD24154

 

7867700

 

4.970000

Sub Total 8.A

7867700

4.970000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B2

 

 

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Harmony Sterling Growth

Harmony Sterling Growth

0.250000

 

0.250000%

Sequel Balanced Target Return

Sequel Balanced Target Return

0.420000

 

0.420000%

Momentum Multi Asset Value Trust

Momentum Multi Asset Value Trust

0.500000

 

0.500000%

Harmony Sterling Balanced

Harmony Sterling Growth

0.150000

 

0.150000%

Harmony Cautious Income

Harmony Cautious Income

0.080000

 

0.080000%

Momentum Diversified Moderate

Momentum Diversified Moderate

0.090000

 

0.090000%

Sequel Cautious Income Strategy

Sequel Cautious Income Strategy

0.010000

 

0.010000%

Momentum Diversified Growth

Momentum Diversified Growth

0.910000

 

0.910000%

Sequel Growth Target Return

Sequel Growth Target Return

0.450000

 

0.450000%

Momentum Diversified Cautious

Momentum Diversified Cautious

0.060000

 

0.060000%

Sequel Global Target Income

Sequel Global Target Income

0.010000

 

0.010000%

Momentum Diversified Income

Momentum Diversified Income

1.590000

 

1.590000%

Sequel Cautious Target Return

Sequel Cautious Target Return

0.370000

 

0.370000%

Momentum Diversified Balanced

Momentum Diversified Balanced

0.070000

 

0.070000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

30-Mar-2022

13. Place Of Completion

The Rex Building, 62 Queen Street, London, EC4R 1EB


ISIN: GB00BWD24154
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: AEWU
LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 152852
EQS News ID: 1316883

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1316883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AEW UK REIT PLCmehr Nachrichten